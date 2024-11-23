The Gameday Newsstand: No. 11 Tennessee vs. UTEP

Tennessee will play what is likely its final at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 11 Vols enter the last two weeks of the season in need of help to position themselves better in the College Football Playoff. Playing well to impress the committee, would help, too.

Tennessee (8-2) is an overwhelming home favorite against UTEP (2-8) and expected to win convincingly on Senior Day before its annual regular season finale against Vanderbilt in Nashville next week.

Playoff rankings, postseason positioning and the last home game for a number of Vols players dominated the headlines this week.

