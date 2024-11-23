Injury Report: Who didn't go through warmups with Tennessee pre-UTEP

With it not an SEC matchup, Tennessee football was not required to submit an injury report prior to its game against UTEP.
Here is who didn't warmup ahead of the Vols' clash with the Miners.
HERE BUT NOT DRESSED OUT
- OL Gus Hill
- DL Emmanuel Okoye
- DB Andre Stewart
- DL Herb Gray
OFFICIALLY OUT FOR THE SEASON
