Published Nov 23, 2024
Injury Report: Who didn't go through warmups with Tennessee pre-UTEP
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

With it not an SEC matchup, Tennessee football was not required to submit an injury report prior to its game against UTEP.

Here is who didn't warmup ahead of the Vols' clash with the Miners.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

HERE BUT NOT DRESSED OUT

- OL Gus Hill

- DL Emmanuel Okoye

- DB Andre Stewart

- DL Herb Gray

OFFICIALLY OUT FOR THE SEASON

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.