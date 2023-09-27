Tennessee hosts South Carolina in a critical SEC clash at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 20 Vols (3-1, 0-1 SEC) bounced back from its Florida loss with a convincing 45-14 win over UTSA last week while the Gamecocks enter the match up coming off of its first conference win vs. Mississippi State.

Ahead of the contest, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel made his weekly appearance on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. He talked about the Vols' preparation, previewed South Carolina and more.

Here is everything he said.

Opening statement

"Huge opportunity for us. Excited we get a chance to open up conference play here at home against a football team that's playing really good football. They're good on both sides of the football, their special teams do a really good job of changing the way the game is played, changing field position. The line of scrimmage is extremely important in this one. Offensively, we've got to be able to have balance and be able to protect in third down situations. They hurt us in that way last year. Defensively, the inverse of that. We've got to do a really good job against the run, but also make the quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket. Spencer (Rattler) is a really good player, a special player. We've got to apply pressure to him but he's also got the ability to extend and make plays with his feet, so we've got to keep him bottled up in the pocket, as well. Last year, he created a bunch of big plays for them, escaping the pocket with his feet and throwing it down the football field as well."

On the ramifications of focusing on last year's 63-38 South Carolina win

"It has nothing to do with what's going to happen in this one, good or bad. To me, the team that wins this game is the team that plays the smartest, which means you've got to be in control of your emotions. It also speaks to your preparation and what you need to do during the course of the week to be able to play your best and not be out there strictly thinking. You're seeing things, you're anticipating and you're playing with great fundamentals. It's really important that your plays stay engaged during the course of the week to be at their best. As far as the fanbase, if they want to use last year as motivation, I've got no problems with that. That's the great thing about being a fan. I expect our stadium to be rocking like it always is. It's going to be an electric atmosphere. If they want to use it, that's awesome. For us, it's about our preparation, how we practice. We're in a great competitive spirit mindset as we get ready to take that field Saturday night."

On development of linebackers Arion Carter and Elijah Herring

"I would also add Caleb (Herring) to that group there, too. Elijah, obviously with the injury to Keenan (Pili), has been thrust to even more action. He's handled it well. He's developed as a first-line player. Moved back to the second level when he got here. He's smart, he's instinctive, he's physical and continuing to grow in his understanding of the game, that can be our schemes or what he's seeing on the other side of the line of scrimmage. He prepares hard, he's in here early, he's here late. I love the competitive makeup of him. He's continuing to grow. Arion, I would say the same thing. He's in year 1 but a guy that has done a really nice job on special teams. He's done really good things on defense. He's continuing to grow. In the time since he's got here, he's one of the most mature first year players that I've been around and I say that, how he carries himself in the building, how he competes every single day. His purpose of doing extra things can be in the weight room, could be on the grass, it could be in the film room. He handles himself much more like a vet than he does like a first year guy. Caleb is doing the same thing, man. He got nicked up in spring ball. He's long, he's athletic, he's competitive. He's helping on (special) teams, he's playing on defense. He's going to be a really special player."

On if early enrollment has helped Arion Carter's development

"Absolutely. There's a huge difference of who you are when you get to training camp if you've been here for an entire spring. They get adjusted to college life. They learn how to handle academics, social life, football. They get all the installs. They go through spring ball. They're able to reset. By the time they get to training camp, they're much more like a vet then they are a first year player just because of what they've been exposed to. It's a huge growth in the development of all those guys."

On new first down clock rule

"I just think that the game has been shortened with the management of the clock. I don't think it necessarily changes the way the game is played during the course of the first quarter, second quarter. It shortens the game and you have to maximize your opportunities. I think over the next coming weeks we'll have a real definitive as far as how much possession wise, play wise impact in the game. I say that just because as you get into conference play, you get a truer sense of it vs. out of conference play."

On next step he would like to see out team vs. South Carolina

"Playing dialed in, competitive, consistent football for an entire four quarters, not having to dip at any point of it. Not that you''re going to play perfect, just the competitive edge. I challenged our team, it's time for us to put four quarters together in that way. I think we have to continue to play smarter football as well. I told the team today, 'the team that plays the hardest and the smartest on Saturday wins.'"

On wearing "Dark Mode" uniforms vs. South Carolina

"Our guys love it. First of all, we love wearing the orange and the white, but to be able to twist it up a little bit, let these guys have some fun with it, they enjoy being able to wear those. Again, it's a part of recruiting, too for us."