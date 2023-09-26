Through four games, Tennessee has statistically one of the best rushing attacks in the country.

Currently, the Vols' mark of 229.5 rushing yards per game is the eighth best in the country and by far the best in the SEC.

This is something that the team takes pride in. While the offense is known for its dynamic plays down the field, it all starts with run plays to get drives going.

Tennessee running back Jabari Small doesn't want the credit, though. Instead, he passes it to his teammates and coaching staff.

"For sure, that's just taking advantage of opportunties," said Small on leading the SEC. "We have a lot of backs that can go. O-line, that's a true testament to the o-line, as well. I don't think they get enough credit. The o-line is doing a great job. The quarterbacks, the play calling, the coaching staff, it's a team effort. It's definitely something we want and want to take advantage of."

While Small is off to a great start to the season with 258 total rushing yards and a touchdown for an average of 6.1 yards per carry, it's his pair of teammates who make up the remainder of the trio that have caught the headlines.

Currently, sophomore Dylan Sampson leads the conference in yards per carry at 7.37. Right behind him, Jaylen Wright comes in second place with 6.93.

This is what makes the room so special, though. All three players are capable of playing at an elite level.

Running back coach Jerry Mack says he isn't even sure who will have the breakout game each week. Against UTSA, it was Sampson scoring twice and racking up 139 yards on the ground. However, the first two weeks of the season saw Wright rush for triple digit yardage.

"We just had a conversation about that in the meeting room the other day about how all three of those guys' skillsets is distinctly different and they have nothing but ultimate trust from our coaching staff," said Mack. "I never know who's going to have the big game. It's been Jaylen. Obviously, it's been Jabari over the years, as well. Now you see Sampson emerging.

"All three of those guys present a different skillset and its just really about the flow of the game. There might be an opportunity for Jabari or Samp or whoever to go out there and catch something on the perimeter or break a tackle in the backfield and next thing you know its 60, 70 yards because they all have dynamite quickness and speed, as well. I never really know who's going to get the opportunity."

With three elite backs all capable of busting big plays on any given run, it can be tough to decide who is on the field. So far, Tennessee has stuck to either 11 or 12 personnel leading to just one back playing at a time.

Mack says that the deciding factors come down to game plan and flow of the game.

"Just from the stand point of how we kind of rotate the guys a little bit, right now, depending on the game plan, it just kind of depends what the game plan dictates is who you put in first," said Mack. "The last few weeks, you can see J Wright runs out there first. Last week, Jabari ended up with more snaps that J Wright. The previous week, J Wright ended up with more snaps than Jabari."

For the backs, they don't focus on their playtime, though. Small says they just want to take advantage of the opportunities they have when their name is called.

While sometimes it follows a rotation and other times things get mixed up, all they can do is play hard when given the chance.

"It's supposed to be be ready whenever your name is called," said Small. "It's usually a rotation but sometimes the flow of the game, like you don't know what will happen. It could be an interception on your drive. Could be anything, penalties. You don't really know. It's not really something we focus on. Just play ball and take the results."

With South Carolina next on the schedule, Tennessee may look to this three-headed monster for even more production. The Gamecocks haven't had much success stopping the run this year and could be vulnerable on the ground.

It will be imperative for the offense's success that this can be established early and set up other ways to put up points.