Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 4 Vols’ road tilt at Oklahoma

Jan 21, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. (Photo by Randy Sartin-Imagn Images)

Tennessee emerged from its toughest stretch of the season with plenty of momentum. The No. 4 Vols beat Florida convincingly, then followed it up with their best offensive performance in SEC play in an 85-81 win over Missouri. Now, Tennessee (18-4, 6-4 SEC) is preparing to go back on the road for the next week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM The Vols play league-newcomer Oklahoma (16-6, 3-6) at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Saturday (Noon ET, ESPN), looking to reverse their fortunes on the road where they've struggled this season. The Sooners were among the last unbeaten team left in college basketball heading into their conference slate, but life in SEC has been less than kind. Here is what Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said about the match up.

Advertisement

On his reaction to the Lady Vols' 80-76 win over No. 5 UConn on Thursday

“Man, I tell you what, my wife was so excited. She was in another room for me because I was watching that and obviously watching what I need to do for this weekend and she kept calling me. She said, what’s going on here? And I’m like, 'When you come in here, we can talk about it.' But it’s so exciting because (the Lady Vols) have been so close in some of those games, and just a great win over obviously a great program. And the rivalry there with UConn and Tennessee has been special. But to keep it going you need to win and I think they had beaten us four times in a row. But just a great win for the Lady Vols and for us. And really happy for (Kim Caldwell). And I loved her comment at the end of the game that she just wanted to get home and see her baby boy. So I’m sure that was a special way to cap off a great win for her.”

On what stands out about Oklahoma

“Well again, a lot of respect for (Oklahoma head coach) Porter Moser. When he was at Loyola (Chicago) they knocked us out of the NCAA Tournament. But I’ve known Porter and certainly about him and he’s done a great job everywhere he has been. And you go back, I mean, out of nowhere early in the year they go to Battle of Atlantis, against a great field there, come out as champions of that tournament. And we all know once you get into this league every night, it can be just a different battle. But his teams, they guard, they do some different things. They’ll show you some pressure in the back court, change their ball screen coverage at times. But they work hard. I’m sure they’ll play personnel like everyone does. But just a lot of respect for him and his team and again, for this league. I mean, they’re like us. Every time you turn around you’re playing against a ranked team and they’ve been right there all year with everybody. And no doubt in my mind they’re as competitive as anybody that we will play this year.”

On Jahamai Mashack's lack of minutes in the second half vs. Missouri

"Just the fact that I thought that the group got going, you know, they got going and Jordan kept the floor spread and that’s what was working, that’s what we stayed with.”

On what team needs to do to get off to better start offensively

"I told our guys, I mean, I thought we’ve done a good job, you know, following our game plan from a defensive standpoint. But all that we talked about from an offensive standpoint, game plan, we didn’t do any of it. It was there for us, but we didn’t, for whatever reason. And again, when it doesn’t work you can look at your opponent knowing that they might have something to do with it or have a lot to do with it. But the fact that we looked at it at halftime, it was there, we just didn’t take advantage of it. And if we would have, they would’ve adjusted obviously. But I think it’s the focus in terms of on both ends being ready. And we talked about where we wanted certain guys after missed baskets and we didn’t get them there. And second half we were much more together in terms of execution.”

On Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears

"(Fears) has good size, sees the floor well. And, again, I look at the coaching staff and they’ve done a really good job putting him in positions he needs to be in to be effective.”

On the key for Igor Milicic Jr. to find consistency

“Just focus. I think it’s understanding he plays with a, obviously, I think a high motor. But I think that what it gets about is can you focus for the two and a half, three hours you’re out there. But I think it starts long before that. I think it started way back in the summer and I talked about that with our team yesterday. Being at a high level is really hard to do. Very few people can do it. That’s why there’s very few guys that have long outstanding careers at the highest level. I think most coaches will say they like to have a guy with a high motor, which to me translates to a competitive spirit. But to do that at the highest level is really, really, really hard. And it’s something that has to be worked on every day. Every time you go out on a practice court, you got to be able to say I got to go right now. I’m gonna win it or lose it right here. And it’s a habit that you try to form, which is really hard to form. And then when the lights come on, you’ve got to be ready to go knowing that the guy on the other side wants it just as badly as you do. And let’s see whose habits went out right now?”

On Tennessee playing four of its next five games on the road

"I don’t think about it. I just think about the next one. I couldn’t even tell you who four of the five are. I wouldn’t have known the next one except I just did a TV show with Bob (Kesling) and he told me, and I said, ‘We can talk about what you want to talk about, but our mindset has to be on Oklahoma right now.’ And that’s how you approach it.”

On if Igor Milicic's last two performances have taken pressure off of Chaz Lanier

“I think when Igor (Milicic) plays well, it takes pressure off everybody. I don’t think it’s just him. I think that’s why we need consistency out of (Darlinstone Dubar). We need that from him. We need to know what we’re going to get there because Igor, hopefully can continue to build and (do) what he does, but we need (Duber) to do what we know he’s capable of consistently. Those guys, and Cade (Phillips), and really Felix (Okpara), I think when they’re playing well, doing what we need them to do, I think it takes pressure off all the perimeter players.”

On what changes offensively when Zakai Zeigler plays off-ball, Jordan Gainey runs point guard

“Well I think Zakai (Zeigler), that was what he naturally was when he got here. I thought Zakai was--I knew he was good during the game--but after watching the game, I thought he played one of his best games of the year in terms of managing the game for us and getting us settled in and doing what we needed to do. Now he was one of those guys at the start of the game I thought was locked in, but waiting to do what he needed to do. But his teammates weren’t doing what they needed to do. But I thought he stayed poised and confident. When we really got going, he made some just terrific passes, but really controlled the flow for us. We like him off the ball because we think that those inside-out threes for him are when he’s really at his best, where he can shoot it or drive the ball from the triple-threat position.”

On Tennessee's loss to Porter Moser-led Loyola Chicago team in 2018 NCAA Tournament

“An uncontested shot at the elbow by Jordan Bone. That’s what I remember. You know, they got the elbow jumper, we didn’t contest it.”

On his all-time favorite Lady Vols players