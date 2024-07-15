Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Everything you need to know about Tennessee in College Football 25 release

Smokey in the College Football 25 trailer.
Smokey in the College Football 25 trailer. (EA Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Early access to College Football 25 has arrived for those who preordered the game and purchased the deluxe or MVP bundles.

This means we can the in-depth look at Tennessee football including team and player ratings.

Here's how EA Sports ranks the Vols in the first edition of the game in 10 years.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee football College Football 25 team rankings
Category Rating

Overall

85

Offense

83

Defense

80

Ranking

15
*As of 7/15/2024 release
Advertisement
Tennessee football College Football 25 player rankings
Player Position Overall

James Pearce Jr.

RE

95

Cooper Mays

C

89

Squirrel White

WR

87

Bru McCoy

WR

86

Nico Iamleava

QB

86

Dylan Sampson

HB

85

Omari Thomas

DT

83

Chris Brazzell II

WR

82

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

WR

81

Jourdan Thomas

FS

81

Javontez Spraggins

RG

81

Holden Staes

TE

81

Jackson Lampley

LG

81

Bryson Eason

DT

81

Dominic Bailey

LE

80

Andre Turrentine

SS

79

Cameron Seldon

HB

79

Jackson Ross

P

79

Keenan Pili

MLB

79

Jordan Ross

RE

79

Nathan Leacock

WR

79

Mike Matthews

WR

79

Joshua Josephs

RE

79

Caleb Herring

RE

79

Rickey Gibson III

CB

79

Sham Umarov

LG

78

Andrej Karic

LG

78

Daevin Hobbs

DT

78

Jakobe Thomas

FS

77

Kaleb Webb

WR

77

Jermod McCoy

CB

77

Jordan Matthews

CB

77

Larry Johnson III

LT

77

Ethan Davis

TE

77

Christian Charles

SS

77

John Campbell Jr.

RT

77

Elijah Simmons

DT

76

Peyton Lewis

HB

76

Jaxson Moi

DT

76

Dayne Davis

RT

76

Arion Carter

ROLB

76

Ayden Bussell

RG

76

Brian Grant

LT

75

DeSean Bishop

HB

75

Masai Reddick

RG

75

Gaston Moore

QB

75

Jake Merklinger

QB

75

Boo Carter

FS

75

Khalifa Keith

HB

75

Bennett Warren

LT

74

Chas Nimrod

WR

74

Kaleb Beasley

CB

74

Braylon Staley

WR

74

Jalen McMurray

CB

74

Jeremiah Telander

MLB

73

Kalib Perry

ROLB

73

Navy Shuler

QB

72

John Slaughter

SS

72

Edwin Spillman

MLB

72

Max Anderson

LG

72

Charlie Browder

TE

72

Jayson Jenkins

LE

72

Christian Harrison

CB

72

Jalen Smith

ROLB

71

Will Brooks

FS

71

Vysen Lang

C

70

Gage Ginther

RG

70

Edrees Farooq

SS

69

Jesse Perry

RT

69

Kellen Lindstrom

RE

69

Marcus Goree Jr.

CB

69

William Satterwhite

C

68

Chandavian Bradley (No longer on actual team)

LOLB

67

Ryan Damron

QB

66

Nate Spillman

WR

65

Josh Turbyville

K

64

Ben Bolton

LOLB

62

William Wright

FS

58

Matthew Salansky

TE

56

Who's not in the game?

Not every player on Tennessee's roster is in the game. Players who wanted to participate were asked to opt in before an April 30th deadline. Some either decided to not grant EA Sports the right to use their name and likeness in the game or did not meet the deadline.

Here is a list of notable players who are NOT in the game:

- Lance Heard

- Omarr Norman-Lott

- Tyre West

- Tyree Weathersby

- Miles Kitselman

- Jordan Burns

- Eli Purcell

- Jamal Wallace

- Colin Brazzell

- JT Carver

- Max Gilbert

- Jeremias Heard

- Carson Gentle

- Emmanuel Okoye

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement