Everything you need to know about Tennessee in College Football 25 release
Early access to College Football 25 has arrived for those who preordered the game and purchased the deluxe or MVP bundles.
This means we can the in-depth look at Tennessee football including team and player ratings.
Here's how EA Sports ranks the Vols in the first edition of the game in 10 years.
|Category
|Rating
|
Overall
|
85
|
Offense
|
83
|
Defense
|
80
|
Ranking
|
15
|Player
|Position
|Overall
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
RE
|
95
|
Cooper Mays
|
C
|
89
|
Squirrel White
|
WR
|
87
|
Bru McCoy
|
WR
|
86
|
Nico Iamleava
|
QB
|
86
|
Dylan Sampson
|
HB
|
85
|
Omari Thomas
|
DT
|
83
|
Chris Brazzell II
|
WR
|
82
|
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|
WR
|
81
|
Jourdan Thomas
|
FS
|
81
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
RG
|
81
|
Holden Staes
|
TE
|
81
|
Jackson Lampley
|
LG
|
81
|
Bryson Eason
|
DT
|
81
|
Dominic Bailey
|
LE
|
80
|
Andre Turrentine
|
SS
|
79
|
Cameron Seldon
|
HB
|
79
|
Jackson Ross
|
P
|
79
|
Keenan Pili
|
MLB
|
79
|
Jordan Ross
|
RE
|
79
|
Nathan Leacock
|
WR
|
79
|
Mike Matthews
|
WR
|
79
|
Joshua Josephs
|
RE
|
79
|
Caleb Herring
|
RE
|
79
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
CB
|
79
|
Sham Umarov
|
LG
|
78
|
Andrej Karic
|
LG
|
78
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
DT
|
78
|
Jakobe Thomas
|
FS
|
77
|
Kaleb Webb
|
WR
|
77
|
Jermod McCoy
|
CB
|
77
|
Jordan Matthews
|
CB
|
77
|
Larry Johnson III
|
LT
|
77
|
Ethan Davis
|
TE
|
77
|
Christian Charles
|
SS
|
77
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
RT
|
77
|
Elijah Simmons
|
DT
|
76
|
Peyton Lewis
|
HB
|
76
|
Jaxson Moi
|
DT
|
76
|
Dayne Davis
|
RT
|
76
|
Arion Carter
|
ROLB
|
76
|
Ayden Bussell
|
RG
|
76
|
Brian Grant
|
LT
|
75
|
DeSean Bishop
|
HB
|
75
|
Masai Reddick
|
RG
|
75
|
Gaston Moore
|
QB
|
75
|
Jake Merklinger
|
QB
|
75
|
Boo Carter
|
FS
|
75
|
Khalifa Keith
|
HB
|
75
|
Bennett Warren
|
LT
|
74
|
Chas Nimrod
|
WR
|
74
|
Kaleb Beasley
|
CB
|
74
|
Braylon Staley
|
WR
|
74
|
Jalen McMurray
|
CB
|
74
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
MLB
|
73
|
Kalib Perry
|
ROLB
|
73
|
Navy Shuler
|
QB
|
72
|
John Slaughter
|
SS
|
72
|
Edwin Spillman
|
MLB
|
72
|
Max Anderson
|
LG
|
72
|
Charlie Browder
|
TE
|
72
|
Jayson Jenkins
|
LE
|
72
|
Christian Harrison
|
CB
|
72
|
Jalen Smith
|
ROLB
|
71
|
Will Brooks
|
FS
|
71
|
Vysen Lang
|
C
|
70
|
Gage Ginther
|
RG
|
70
|
Edrees Farooq
|
SS
|
69
|
Jesse Perry
|
RT
|
69
|
Kellen Lindstrom
|
RE
|
69
|
Marcus Goree Jr.
|
CB
|
69
|
William Satterwhite
|
C
|
68
|
Chandavian Bradley (No longer on actual team)
|
LOLB
|
67
|
Ryan Damron
|
QB
|
66
|
Nate Spillman
|
WR
|
65
|
Josh Turbyville
|
K
|
64
|
Ben Bolton
|
LOLB
|
62
|
William Wright
|
FS
|
58
|
Matthew Salansky
|
TE
|
56
Who's not in the game?
Not every player on Tennessee's roster is in the game. Players who wanted to participate were asked to opt in before an April 30th deadline. Some either decided to not grant EA Sports the right to use their name and likeness in the game or did not meet the deadline.
Here is a list of notable players who are NOT in the game:
- Lance Heard
- Omarr Norman-Lott
- Tyre West
- Tyree Weathersby
- Miles Kitselman
- Jordan Burns
- Eli Purcell
- Jamal Wallace
- Colin Brazzell
- JT Carver
- Max Gilbert
- Jeremias Heard
- Carson Gentle
- Emmanuel Okoye
