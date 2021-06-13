Extra Bases: Tennessee 15, LSU 6 (Knoxville Super Regional)

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread , where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Notes:

- Tennessee is the away team for today's game despite being the host of the Knoxville Super Regional.

- Vols are rolling with the same starting lineup.

- There's one change in LSU's starting lineup. Lefty Brody Drost starts at designated hitter. Cade Beloso was the designated hitter in yesterday's game.

Key Plays:

T-1st: Tennessee 2, LSU 0

Jake Rucker gets Tennessee on the board first with a two-run home run to left-center. Liam Spence reached to begin the inning on a throwing error from LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson. Max Ferguson then bunted Spence over to second to set the stage for Rucker's eighth homer of the season.

B-1st: Tennessee 2, LSU 1

LSU right fielder Dylan Crews hit his 17th home run of the season to cut the Tennessee lead in half. The lead off home run was hit to dead center.

T-2nd: Tennessee 2, LSU 1

Tennessee squandered an opportunity in the top of the second to add to its lead. After Luc Lipcius was hit by a pitch and Jordan Beck singled to put runners on first and second with no outs, LSU starter Landon Marceaux struck out three consecutive batters — Pete Derkay, Connor Pavolony and Liam Spence — to get out of the jam.

T-3rd: Tennessee 3, LSU 1

Rucker hit his second home run of the game with one out in the third. His ninth homer of the season was a solo shot the opposite way into the Tennessee bullpen to extend the lead to 3-1.

B-3rd: Tennessee 3, LSU 2

LSU's Crews hits his second home run of the game, a solo shot to left field to cut Tennessee's lead to one.

T-4th: Tennessee 5, LSU 2

LSU brings in freshman RHP Garrett Edwards (2-2, 2.95 ERA) to replace Marceaux.

Marceaux's final line: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB, 38 pitches

Jordan Beck led off the inning with a single and two batters later, Pavolony takes Edwards deep to left-center for a two-run homer and to extend Tennessee's lead to 5-2.

T-5th: Tennessee 11, LSU 2

Drew Gilbert led off the fifth with a rocket into the Tennessee bullpen to push Tennessee's lead to 6-2. Gilbert's 10th homer of the season sparked a five-run fifth inning to extend the lead to 10-2.

Beck did most of the damage, smashing a three-run homer to left after Evan Russell doubled and Lipcius walked. It was Beck's 15th homer of the season to tie Lipcius for the team-lead.

Liam Spence hit an RBI groundout and Rucker hit an RBI single through the right to put the finishing touches on the inning.

In totality, Tennessee scored six runs in the inning, LSU made two pitching changes, Vols hit two homers, the entire lineup came to the plate and they booked a flight to Omaha.

B-6th: Tennessee 11, LSU 4

Tre' Morgan cut into the Tennessee lead with a two-run homer to right-center.

B-7th: Tennessee 11, LSU 6

LSU's Brody Drost cuts into the Tennessee lead with a two-run homer to make it 11-6.

T-8th: Tennessee 13, LSU 6

Evan Russell gets a pair of runs back with a two-run shot to right field. Russell's homer pushed Tennessee's lead back to seven, 13-6.

B-8th: Tennessee 13, LSU 6

Camden Sewell relieved Blade Tidwell to begin the bottom of the eighth inning and worked an easy 1-2-3 inning.

Tidwell's final line: 7.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 4 HR, 93 pitches (64 strikes)

T-9th: Tennessee 15, LSU 6

After Pete Derkay leads off the inning with a single, Pavolony hits an RBI double to extend the Tennessee lead to 14-6.

The Vols would score their final run of the game on a hard hit ball from Rucker that LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson booted to make it 15-6.