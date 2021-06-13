Super Regional Notebook: Vols beat LSU 4-2 on the arm of Cheese

A lightning strike within two miles of Lindsey Nelson Stadium forced Game 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional to enter a weather delay just before the third inning was set to begin on Saturday evening.

The delay came an inning too late for Tennessee starter Chad Dallas. It became a downpour in the second inning and LSU's Cade Doughty took advantage, hitting an opposite field home run to give LSU an early 1-0 lead.

In the midst of what would be a 50-minute delay, Vols head coach Tony Vitello decided not to make a pitching change as we often see baseball coaches do when weather interrupts a game.

"We kind of had a decent idea of what was going to happen so there was never going to be a long enough delay where we consider switching," Vitello said following the game. "You kind of can see when a guy is locked in to the point where it's almost like he's not going to let anything happen other than what he wants to. Chad kind of had that look to him. Obviously, he's not invincible, and he's facing a really good team, but he just kind of had that look of determination."

"There was nothing that was going to take me out of that game, no matter how long it was," Dallas added. "As soon as I saw that it was a delay, I automatically went up to Coach (Frank) Anderson and asked him when can I go down to the cages and stay stretched out? It was the competitor inside me that didn't want to get taken out of the game.”

The decision to keep Dallas in the game despite the weather delay paid off in a huge way for the Vols. Dallas went on to strike out a career-high 12 hitters and not allow an earned run over his next four innings of work.

"I was just trying to keep my body ready to go at all times, stay stretched out, keep my arm ready to get back on the mound," Dallas said. "And the dugout vibe was—for me—it felt really good."

Dallas (W, 11-1) allowed two runs, one of which was earned, in 6.0 innings of work against the Tigers has he led the Vols (49-16) to a 4-2 win. He gave up five hits and didn't allow a walk on 99 pitches, 68 of which were strikes.

"I was impressed with the guy to the left to me (Chad Dallas) for a lot of different reasons tonight, but mainly he was out there and got an out in a torrential downpour and then looked like he was on his way to get another one," Vitello said. "He then waits out the rain delay, so that's the thing that that most sticks in my mind is how great the environment was and how gritty and gutty the guy to my left is."

"He’s a good guy to lead us into a weekend because that's the way he is and our guys seem to kind of follow his lead. They do it in the dugout too when he's horsing around, which can be aggravating sometimes. When it's on the field, there's a lot of passion. There’s a lot of grit, and if you're going to summarize our win, it's not like LSU didn't have the same thing, but it was kind of our brand of baseball and we were able to overcome a little bit of adversity and fortunately win the game tonight.”