First Glance: Georgia

Tennessee picked up its best win of the season Saturday, going on the road to defeat previously-ranked Kentucky in what turned out to be an offensive slugfest.

The reward? The Vols return home to welcome the undisputed top-team in the land, the Georgia Bulldogs.

“It’s a huge week with a great opponent in Georgia,” Josh Heupel said at his Monday press conference. “Defensively, Georgia is playing as well as anyone in the country. The personnel is really strong at all three levels of the defense. Offensively, they are playing really efficient football.

“It’s a huge test for us and one that we are really excited about.”

Georgia is a perfect 9-0 with seven wins in conference. Its scored at least 30 points in all but one game this season and has yet to allow an opponent to score 14 points. And with the game of football shifting to an offensive-minded focus of late, it’s the defense in Athens that’s nothing short of elite.

“It starts with the personnel. They are big, long and athletic,” Heupel said of the Bulldog front-seven. “They play with speed and do a great job of retracing on perimeter screens. When you think you have space, it closes down pretty quick.

“They are able to rotate a lot of guys, too. The depth of their football team is a big part of their success. For us, we’ve got to do a great job of getting a hat on a hat and play physical. We’ve got to do a great job of communication, too, in the third down package.”

Georgia doesn’t give teams anything. It’s a unit surrendering just six points a game – which easily tops the country. The squad is second in the nation in total defense (232 yards), passing defense (151 yards), rushing defense (81 yards) and first downs given up (13), per outing.

The Bulldogs are holding teams to a 31 percent clip on third downs and has sacked opposing quarterbacks 28 times while registering 13 takeaways – 10 of which through the air.

“It’s exciting but it’s just another week. It’s football at the end of the day,” cornerback Alontae Taylor said Monday. “It doesn’t matter what number is beside their name, it’s about who can go out there and play 60 minutes the hardest and execute at the highest level.”

Like most in today’s game, Georgia is multiple up front – but the line is without a doubt the strength of the defense.

Led by senior Jordan Davis in the interior, Georgia has suffocated the run game from inside-out. Tennessee’s guard-center-guard combo will need to work together to alleviate the presence of the big man in the middle.