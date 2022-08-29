Tennessee kicks off the highly anticipated 2022 campaign Thursday at home against Ball State. It will be the start of Josh Heupel’s second season atop the Volunteer program, trying to build off a 7-5 regular-season that ended with an overtime loss in the Music City Bowl to Purdue.

The Cardinals will get the first look at this version of Tennessee and it’s a game the Vols are predicted to win easily, upwards of 31 points in some books.

“[They] are a hard-playing bunch. They won their conference two years ago,” Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said last week. “I've known Coach (Mike) Neu for a long time. They're going to play really, really hard. They have the ability to score a lot of points. They play really aggressive on defense, so we're going to have to go play."

Coming off a season of surprise for Ball State, winning the MAC in the COVID shortened campaign, the 2021 season was a step backwards. The Cardinals finished with a 6-7 record with a loss to Georgia State in bowl season. Mike Neu returns for his seventh season and is seeking his third-straight bowl game.

Offensively, Ball State finished ninth in the MAC with an average of 24 points per contest. It was better defensively, surrendering 28 points per game, which was fifth-best in the league. Still, some key positions said goodbye to starters as the Cardinals will have a new look in several areas.

“Our starter [at quarterback] a year ago was a three-year starter, led us to a championship and back-to-back bowl games. He had a great career,” Mike Neu said on The Nation Sunday evening. “John Paddock is our starting quarterback now and he’s been with us for several years, working hard behind the scenes to study the offense. We are all very confident in John. He’s a tremendous leader and I’m excited about this opportunity for him.”

Though Paddock has been around the program for a while, he hasn’t seen much playing time. A season ago, the backup was just 18-for-26 for 132 yards with no touchdowns. However, the redshirt senior will have the luxury of throwing to two experienced receivers this fall.