With a final score of 59-3, Tennessee was able to unload its bench in the win over UConn. Featured in this group were true freshmen who typically haven't seen the field during the course of this season. Here are five newcomers who took advantage of their opportunity to play on Saturday.

TE - Ethan Davis

At tight end, Tennessee has been in good hands with the rotation of Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles. However, behind the pair of veterans, Ethan Davis waits his turn. The four-star hasn't been a factor this year but is in line to start in 2024 if no transfers are added. Against the Huskies, he showed why he may be able to contribute as second-year player at a high level.

In the second half, Davis entered and caught his first career reception. By the end of the game, he had caught a second pass, as well, for a total of 33 yards. Castles is impressed with the growth Davis has shown. "I think he played great," said Castles. "He went in there, obviously he still has stuff to work on. But you could tell he's been making strides. Especially in the run game. Stuff that in the spring, he didn't know how to do, he's gotten a lot better at. As he gains weight and get's stronger, he's going to be even more. In the pass game, I already expect that from him because he's so talented with the ball in his hands."

CB - Rickey Gibson III

With Kamal Hadden going down with an injury, Tennessee has looked to replace his production. One of the options that has seen time in recent games is Rickey Gibson III. In the match against Kentucky, Gibson got in the game but quickly exited due to injury. Against UConn, he made up for the time lost.

Gibson played 40 snaps — the third most of all defensive backs. In this time, he recorded four tackles and a TFL. Starting cornerback Doneiko Slaughter said the freshman has been playing well since fall camp. "Rickey, he's been playing very good," said Slaughter. "Ever since fall camp. He's a smart kid. Just getting his reps in and getting more comfortable. So he can build his confidence knowing he has the ability to make those plays and making bigger plays are to come. He's been playing his part big time.

RB - Cameron Seldon

One of the most interesting players in the 2023 signing class was Cameron Seldon. When the four-star athlete arrived on campus, the coaching staff wasn't sure if he would play running back or wide receiver. Ultimately, the decision to put him in the backfield was made.

With three experienced backs ahead of him on the depth chart, Seldon hasn't gotten the chance to play much outside of special teams. Against the Huskies, he got a good amount of work in, though. By the end of the game, Seldon had rushed for 25 yards — the second most on the team. This came on six carries and a long of 11. He was also split out in the slot on a play showing off his versatility and ability to play both positions.

QB - Nico Iamaleava

The biggest land of the 2023 class was five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He ranked as the No. 2 player in the country with arguments that he could have taken the top spot. With Joe Milton III being the unquestioned starter, Iamaleava has taken the year to sit back and learn. Against UConn, he was truly unleashed for two possessions for the first time.

On his first series, Iamaleava found Castles for his first career touchdown. He finished with a stat line of 86 yards and the score on 5-for-9 passing. He also rushed for 25 yards on one scramble. Head coach Josh Heupel was excited for the freshman and enjoyed watching his teammates celebrate with him. "First one's always a big one," said Heupel. "As an individual player for Nico, and then for the guys around him, too, to be excited for him and what he did. That's offensive linemen, skill guys, Joe, it's everybody. They see the work that he puts in. The type of player that he is. That was a big moment for him."

LB - Jeremiah Telander

With Keenan Pili playing just one game before missing time due to injury, Tennessee has relied on a pair of true freshmen to provide depth at linebacker. However, with Arion Carter ruled out for the match against the Huskies, it opened up even more snaps for Jeremiah Telander to take advantage of.