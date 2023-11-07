This season hasn't been easy for Dee Williams.

He initially began the year as a defensive back but struggled to see the field in this regard. Instead, he made his impact returning punts as well as anyone in the country.

Due to this dynamic ability with the ball in his hands, Williams made the change to the offensive side of the ball. During Tennessee's win over UConn, he finally made his debut at wide receiver.

With Williams changing positions, he has had to completely rework his approach. Not only is the technique on the field different, but the terminology all changes, as well.

"He’s having to learn really a whole new side of football," said wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope. "He’s been learning defensive terminology, so, he’s now on the offensive side, just building him from the ground up. Day one foundation. So, Dee’s handled that task well. He’s got to continue to do that as the season goes on but he’s been in the building, he’s learning, he’s asking questions, being fun. That’s all we can ask for. So it’s exciting to have him in the room, as well. A guy with that type of talent, what he can do with the ball in his hands is always good."

Pope is now the direct coach Williams is learning under. This transition has been smooth due to prior experiences the two have shared.

Along with coaching wide receivers, Pope also helped Williams learn his role of punt returner. This created a connection that made the switch of position even easier.

"I coached him on punt return, so the relationship was kind of seamless," said Pope. "I would like to think I have a good relationship with him, but he’s awesome. He’s a great kid on punt return, working with him there the last two years. So the connection was already there. The only piece building with him was just the terminology. Like I said, he’s done a great job of getting a spark and going in and working on and off the field. He’s becoming a wide out now."

This change came from Williams' desire to help the team in any way he possibly could. It didn't matter what it looked like, he just wanted to do what he could to assist the Vols' chances of winning.

Now that he has a chance to play offense, he is excited to play a bigger role on the team.

"I think hats off to that kid because his mindset’s always been like, I just want to help the team in whatever way I can," said Williams. "Like if he’s a snapper or he’s a placeholder, it doesn't matter. His mindset has always been he wants to help the team. So, I think once we made the move to him coming to offense, naturally he’s excited about that because I think he feels some of his own skillset that could be used over there. So we’re going to try to create some more opportunities for him."

Next, Williams will hope to help assist Tennessee in its clash against Missouri. Previously, Squirrel White has seen nearly every snap in the slot during close matches but Williams could enter in relief.

Whether he gets a chance on offense or not, he'll be a factor on punt and kick returns where he has shined in his career with the Vols.