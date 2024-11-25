FLIP ALERT: 2025 in-state 4-star RB Daune Morris flips from USC to Vols

A former Chattanooga standout and now Murfreesboro all-star is back in the national headlines once again.
Daune Morris, a four-star all-purpose back in the 2025 class out of Oakland (Tenn.) had been committed to USC since early April but just flipped to Tennessee.
The Vols' staff identified Morris early on and despite his commitment to the Trojans, the coaches never gave up.
"The staff continued to talk to me," Morris said. "Showed me love, as they've been doing for the longest."
Quarterback George MacIntyre and defensive lineman Ethan Utley, two of the top commitments in Tennessee's 2025 class, hinted to the possible flip a few months ago. Tennessee was among the top 10 schools that the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Morris was considering before committing to USC.
A coaching change last spring that saw running backs coach Jerry Mack leave for the NFL played a factor in Morris' decision, but the staff was able to get him on campus to meet Mack's replacement in De'Rail Sims.
With Morris increasingly familiar with Sims and the staff, he took an official visit to Knoxville this past weekend to see Tennessee host UTEP.
That visit allowed Morris to spend extensive time with Sims and build a relationship that may have helped with his commitment. Seeing how the Vols utilize their backs was another important piece for Morris to see, and he saw plenty during a prior visit for the Kentucky game.
"I feel like that's a big thing," Morris said. "You know, being a freshman and understanding that once your time comes, just make the plays, but me being able to see how they use different backs was good."
Morris would continue on what the staff sees from him.
"They always speak highly of me being a versatile back and me being able to do what D-Samp (Dylan Sampson) does in the passing game and running game," Morris said.
Morris, who was a Class 6A Mr. Tennessee Football finalist, provides the Vols with their second running back in the class and a very talented one to pair with current three-star commit Justin Baker.
The two complement one another very well and the move should be a very smooth transition as Morris already has solid relationships with numerous players involved in the class.
MacIntyre and Utley have been very vocal about reeling in the in-state talent, but the tie to Boo Carter may be the strongest tie for Morris to Tennessee.
"All of them are here, so it's kind of self-explanatory," Morris said. "Boo continued to be a big brother to me and just continued to recruit me how he always does."
