FLIP ALERT: 2025 in-state 4-star RB Daune Morris flips from USC to Vols

A former Chattanooga standout and now Murfreesboro all-star is back in the national headlines once again. Daune Morris, a four-star all-purpose back in the 2025 class out of Oakland (Tenn.) had been committed to USC since early April but just flipped to Tennessee. The Vols' staff identified Morris early on and despite his commitment to the Trojans, the coaches never gave up. "The staff continued to talk to me," Morris said. "Showed me love, as they've been doing for the longest."

Quarterback George MacIntyre and defensive lineman Ethan Utley, two of the top commitments in Tennessee's 2025 class, hinted to the possible flip a few months ago. Tennessee was among the top 10 schools that the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Morris was considering before committing to USC. A coaching change last spring that saw running backs coach Jerry Mack leave for the NFL played a factor in Morris' decision, but the staff was able to get him on campus to meet Mack's replacement in De'Rail Sims. With Morris increasingly familiar with Sims and the staff, he took an official visit to Knoxville this past weekend to see Tennessee host UTEP.