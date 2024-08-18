Tennessee continues to maintain its momentum and stay hot on the recruiting trail by flipping Alabama linebacker commit Jaedon Harmon. The four-star has been committed to the Tide since April but has now found a new home in Knoxville. VolReport has the latest on the important flip for Tennessee. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

The coaching staff has long coveted Harmon, dating back to when Brian Jean-Mary was the linebackers coach. When allowed, he routinely received visits from Tennessee coaches and made the trip to Knoxville multiple times to visit the campus. As the Vols continued their search for another linebacker to pair with four-star commit Christian Gass, Harmon remained on the radar, even under new position coach William Inge. That resiliency has now paid off, with the flip taking place.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgZm9yIHN0b3BwaW5nIGluIHRoaXMgbW9ybmluZyEh IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1cGVs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpvc2hoZXVwZWw8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbHVjX2JyaWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBsdWNfYnJpYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HQk8/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHQk88L2E+8J+NiiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vVjFZSkVEdjJ5dyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1YxWUpFRHYyeXc8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFlZG9uIEhhcm1vbiA04q2Q77iPIExCIChASmFlZG9u SGFybW9uMTApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFlZG9u SGFybW9uMTAvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTIzNTE3MjUxMTE5MTA1MTk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAzMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

When watching the tape on linebacker targets that Inge has pushed for, they all seem to be explosive playmakers who are versatile and can line up all over the field. That is the case yet again with new commit, Harmon, who has shown the ability to make plays in space from the outside linebacker position at Rome (Ga.) Standing around 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he has shown the ability to disrupt an offense's plan of attack on the ground or in the air. That versatility made him coveted by prestigious programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Tennessee.