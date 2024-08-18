PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

FLIP ALERT: 4-Star LB Jaedon Harmon flips from Alabama to Tennessee

Shayne Pickering • VolReport
Football Recruiting Reporter
@shaynep_media

Tennessee continues to maintain its momentum and stay hot on the recruiting trail by flipping Alabama linebacker commit Jaedon Harmon.

The four-star has been committed to the Tide since April but has now found a new home in Knoxville.

VolReport has the latest on the important flip for Tennessee.

The coaching staff has long coveted Harmon, dating back to when Brian Jean-Mary was the linebackers coach. When allowed, he routinely received visits from Tennessee coaches and made the trip to Knoxville multiple times to visit the campus.

As the Vols continued their search for another linebacker to pair with four-star commit Christian Gass, Harmon remained on the radar, even under new position coach William Inge.

That resiliency has now paid off, with the flip taking place.

When watching the tape on linebacker targets that Inge has pushed for, they all seem to be explosive playmakers who are versatile and can line up all over the field. That is the case yet again with new commit, Harmon, who has shown the ability to make plays in space from the outside linebacker position at Rome (Ga.)

Standing around 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he has shown the ability to disrupt an offense's plan of attack on the ground or in the air. That versatility made him coveted by prestigious programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Tennessee.

With Harmon now in the boat, Tennessee's top-ten recruiting class now boasts 23 commits in this recruiting cycle.

