FLIP ALERT: 4-Star LB Jaedon Harmon flips from Alabama to Tennessee
Tennessee continues to maintain its momentum and stay hot on the recruiting trail by flipping Alabama linebacker commit Jaedon Harmon.
The four-star has been committed to the Tide since April but has now found a new home in Knoxville.
VolReport has the latest on the important flip for Tennessee.
The coaching staff has long coveted Harmon, dating back to when Brian Jean-Mary was the linebackers coach. When allowed, he routinely received visits from Tennessee coaches and made the trip to Knoxville multiple times to visit the campus.
As the Vols continued their search for another linebacker to pair with four-star commit Christian Gass, Harmon remained on the radar, even under new position coach William Inge.
That resiliency has now paid off, with the flip taking place.
When watching the tape on linebacker targets that Inge has pushed for, they all seem to be explosive playmakers who are versatile and can line up all over the field. That is the case yet again with new commit, Harmon, who has shown the ability to make plays in space from the outside linebacker position at Rome (Ga.)
Standing around 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, he has shown the ability to disrupt an offense's plan of attack on the ground or in the air. That versatility made him coveted by prestigious programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Tennessee.
With Harmon now in the boat, Tennessee's top-ten recruiting class now boasts 23 commits in this recruiting cycle.
