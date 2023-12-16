There were two major areas of need that Tennessee looked to fill in the transfer portal. Those two positions were tight end and defensive back. After filling the hole at tight end on Friday by landing Notre Dame transfer Holden Staes, the Vols turned their attention to the secondary. MTSU transfer, Jakobe Thomas, originally committed to Oregon State, but has now flipped that decision in favor of Tennessee. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Thomas is from Tennessee, playing his high school ball at Tullahoma High School before moving on to play under Rick Stockstill and the Blue Raiders. He redshirted his first year there but started to get some run in his second season. Against FIU in the last game of the regular season, he showed his playmaking potential. He would go on to post five tackles and two interceptions. The first was a crucial pick-six and the second was a game-sealing interception that he nearly returned for a touchdown, as well. This gave him the momentum going into his redshirt sophomore season at MTSU, where he was a significant factor around the line of scrimmage, posting 71 tackles and breaking up five passes. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: COMMIT ALERT: Notre Dame TE transfer Holden Staes picks Vols In his two games against SEC opponents in Alabama and Missouri, he recorded a combined 14 tackles on a defense that had strong showings against two of the top teams in the conference last season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzA3 bUN5SEFna18vZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA4NjM7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=