With Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles out of eligibility, Tennessee needed to add tight ends this offseason to pair with Ethan Davis.

Once players started entering the transfer portal, the Vols' staff was all over the top tight ends available.

Among those that the staff reached out to was Notre Dame transfer Holden Staes.

On Friday night, he decided to commit to the Tennessee for the upcoming season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM