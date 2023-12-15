COMMIT ALERT: Notre Dame TE transfer Holden Staes picks Vols
With Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles out of eligibility, Tennessee needed to add tight ends this offseason to pair with Ethan Davis.
Once players started entering the transfer portal, the Vols' staff was all over the top tight ends available.
Among those that the staff reached out to was Notre Dame transfer Holden Staes.
On Friday night, he decided to commit to the Tennessee for the upcoming season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Staes was originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class and committed to Notre Dame. He didn't play much as a freshman but played a significant role in their tight end room the following season.
This past season, he recorded 15 receptions for 176 yards and four touchdowns.
Following the impressive season in the ranked Fighting Irish's run-first offense, he entered the transfer portal. He quickly became one of the top all-around tight end options in the portal.
His skillset appealed to Tennessee and the opportunity for a significant role in the Vols' offense appealed to him, leading to a quick connection that has now led to a commitment.
Staes' abilities as a more traditional tight end should be able to complement Davis' abilities in the receiving game. This gives Tennessee two legitimate options at tight end for the next season.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––