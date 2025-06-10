Former Tennessee football 2026 4-star, top 100 DL commit picks Miami

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This time, he chose the Hurricans over Georgia , Florida and Ohio State .

Two months later, Bacon has committed to Miami .

In April, four-star defensive end Tyson Bacon decided to back off his pledge to Tennessee football and reopen his recruitment.

In the June update of the Rivals250, Bacon has slid to the No. 60 overall player in the class. Out of Hoover, Alabama, he is the No. 5 player in the state and No. 3 defensive end in the cycle.

Entering his senior season, he is listed at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds.

Bacon had been committed to Tennessee since Oct. 21, 2024 before the April of 2025 decommitment.

"After careful consideration, I want to open back up my recruiting," Bacon wrote. "I want to make sure I'm making the best decision for my future."

Bacon updated VolReport going into the spring visit season that he talked with the coaching staff at Tennessee a good amount throughout every week.

This was not enough to keep him in the boat or from committing elsewhere afterward, though.

"I'm always on the phone with Coach Chop (Levorn Harbin)," Bacon said. "We are always on FaceTime with Coach (Tim) Banks hopping in. I talk to Coach (Rodney) Garner a lot and with Coach (Josh Heupel), that's my guy. We're all talking every week."

Tennessee currently holds eight commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 22 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King who is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star. Other four-stars are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and the latest addition, edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and wide receiver Tyran Evans.