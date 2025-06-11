Tennessee basketball reportedly has 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge opponent set

UT beat the Orange in Knoxville during the event last season.

Jon Rothstein reports that the ACC/SEC Challenge matchups have been set. According to the news, the Vols will travel to New York to play at Syracuse .

Tennessee basketball has reportedly had another piece of its 2025-26 schedule revealed.

In the win during last year's campaign, Tennessee took the game 96-70 at home. The game marked the debut of 'Dark Mode' black jerseys for the Vols.

Tennessee was led in scoring by North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier. He produced 26 points on 50% shooting from the field and four made 3-pointers. Behind him, point guard Zakai Zeigler racked up 14 points and eight assists on a trio of threes. Jordan Gainey, Cade Phillips and Igor Milicic Jr. also found themselves in double figures.

Just Phillips of those five pieces is on the Vols' roster this upcoming season due to an exhaustion of eligibility.

For Syracuse, it was Elijah Moore who led the way with 24 points. Chris Bell and Donnie Freeman also got to double digits. Just Freeman of that trio return.

Overall, UT leads the series 5-3. This features four-straight wins for Tennessee. On the road, the Vols are 1-1 including a win in 2000 as a part of the current win-streak.

Tennessee will also open its football season against the Orange this upcoming season. The Vols will meet Syracuse in Atlanta on August 30 at noon ET.

In basketball, UT is 1-1 in the ACC-SEC challenge. The first year saw a loss at North Carolina before the romping of Syracuse last season.

However, outside the challenge, Tennessee was plenty familiar with ACC opponents. The Vols won games at Louisville, vs. Virginia (Bahamas) and vs. Miami (New York) on top of the win over the Orange.



Last year, Syracuse finished 14-19 and 7-13 in ACC play. It missed the NCAA Tournament in year two under Adrian Autry. He remains the coach heading into year three atop the program.