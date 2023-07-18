The NBA Summer League concluded over the weekend.

The two week event in Las Vegas featured eight former Tennessee basketball standouts, some making strong first impressions early in their pro careers while others took the next step.

For the Washington Wizards, forward Kyle Alexander averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in five games. Alexander started the fourth game, notching 12 points after going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field along with three rebounds and a pair of blocks.

In four games with the Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Bowden shot 46.4%, scoring 8.3 points and accounting for 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game. His most productive outing included 18 points and two steals against the Sacramento Kings on July 10.

Bowden signed with SLUC Nancy Basket team in France on Sunday.

Forward Uros Plavsic appeared in two games for the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 5.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in both contests and tied a game-high eight rebounds vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on July 13.

In that same game, guard Jaden Springer headlined the 76ers with 29 points on 8-of-16 shooting and went 11-of-11 at the free throw line. Springer averaged 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in just three games.

Guard Keon Johnson and forward Yves Pons were limited in their games with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Hawks, respectively. Johnson was held out with finger injury after one game while Pons average 1.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in two games.

After playing for the Memphis Grizzlies as a rookie last season, guard Kennedy Chandler had a stellar debut with the Brooklyn Nets. He made starts in each of the Nets' five games, averaging 14.0 points, 5.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Chandler tallied 17 points and seven assists in a winning effort over the Milwaukee Bucks on July 11.

Tennessee's most recent draft pick, forward Julian Phillips, who was taken No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls last month, averaged 23.8 minutes in four games. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game with a high of 16 points against the Kings on July 11.