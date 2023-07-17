Tennessee’s 2023-24 men's basketball schedule is complete.

The Vols' released their upcoming SEC schedule last month and announced the completion of their non-conference slate on Monday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee will host head coach Rick Barnes' alma mater, Lenior-Rhyne in an exhibition game at Thompson Boling Arena on Oct. 31 before officially opening the season vs. Tennessee Tech at home on Nov. 6.

Four days later, the Vols' will face their first road test against Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison--one of several marquee games in the month of November and December.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee men's basketball SEC schedule announced

Tennessee will be one of eight teams at the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii between Nov. 20-22, joining an elite field that includes Kansas, Gonzaga, Purdue, Syracuse, UCLA, Marquette and Chaminade.

Tennessee travels to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to play North Carolina at the Dean Smith Center in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 29 and get Illinois in Knoxville on Dec. 9.

Other home contests include Wofford on Nov. 14, George Mason on Dec. 5, Georgia Southern on Dec. 12, Tarelton State on Dec. 21 and Norfolk State just before SEC play on Jan. 2, 2024.

Tennessee and NC State will meet at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 16.

The Vols finished 25-11 last season, reaching the Sweet 16 for the ninth time in program history.

Tennessee returns its leading scorer in guard Santiago Vescovi and assist leader in guard Zakai Zeigler, as well as a number of starters and key contributors from last season.

Guard Josiah-Jordan James spurned the NBA Draft to return for a fifth season while forward Tobe Awaka is coming off an impressive summer in Europe with the USA Basketball U-19 team.

Tennessee added guards Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht from the transfer portal.