Berry was a part of of the 2023 hall of fame class, which included 18 All-America players and four former coaches. He is the 22nd Tennessee player to make the College Football Hall of Fame and the second in the last three classes, joining former linebacker Al Wilson who was selected in 2021.

The former Tennessee defensive back, who was a two-time unanimous first-team All-America selection was enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame at the National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.

The son of former Tennessee running back James Berry, Eric signed with the Vols out of Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia in 2007. He made an immediate impact, earning a starting spot in Tennessee's secondary early in his freshman season.

Berry was named SEC Defensive Freshman of the Year that season after totaling five interceptions and 86 tackles during the Vols' run to the SEC Championship Game.

Berry nabbed seven interceptions as a sophomore in 2008, returning two for touchdowns. He earned a plethora of postseason accolades, including SEC Defensive Player of the Year, All-SEC First Team and the first of two First Team All-America honors.

He was named an All-American for the second time after recording 87 tackles and two interceptions as a junior during the 2009 season. Berry selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Berry's career stats at Tennessee were 245 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 14 interceptions, 31 passes defended, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries over three seasons.

He is currently tied for fifth in career interceptions in program history.

"Just to follow in my father's footsteps and then have my younger brothers come in carry on the tradition and the legacy is special," Berry said. "Being up here and being honored to not only represent my university, but my hometown and my family, we do a great job at doing that. Having an example of the former players that came through, especially Al Wilson as well as Peyton Manning, is important. Those were the two guys who set the standard of how you perform at Tennessee. Legacy is everything."

Berry spent nine seasons in the NFL, all with the Chiefs. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2015 after missing part of the 2014 season with a cancer diagnosis that was treated. He returned to the Chiefs the following season.

Tennessee honored Berry during its game against Texas A&M on Oct. 14 at Neyland Stadium. Appropriately, the Vols' defense held the Aggies to just 277 yards of total offense and sealed a 20-13 victory with two interceptions in the final minutes.