Trio of Vols earn AP All-SEC recognition

Tennessee EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. sacks South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Vols' 41-20 win over the Gamecocks on Sept. 30 at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. sacks South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Vols' 41-20 win over the Gamecocks on Sept. 30 at Neyland Stadium. (University of Tennessee Athletics)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Productive seasons for three Tennessee football contributors has earned them some postseason recognition this week.

On defense, sophomore EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. was named to the Associated Press All-SEC First Team while senior offensive lineman Cooper Mays and junior running back Jaylen Wright made the second team offense.

The teams were selected by media members that cover the SEC.

Pearce finished third in the league in sacks with 8.5 and tied for fifth in tackles for loss with 13.0. He accounted for multiple sacks in Tennessee wins over Virginia and South Carolina while recording one sack vs. Texas A&M, Alabama, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Pearce, who was named SEC Defensive lineman of the Week twice, finished only behind Alabama linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell in sacks who landed on the first and second team defense, respectively.

Mays missed the Vols' first four games with an injury sustained in fall camp before returning for the South Carolina game. A preseason All-SEC selection, Mays started the last seven games at center and didn't allow a sack in 448 snaps while spearheading an offensive front that paved the way for Tennessee' vaunted run game, which averaged 202.6 yards per game.

The Vols' offense leaned heavily on Wright, who paced the running backs with 1,013 yards and on 137 carries this season. He placed behind Missouri running back Cody Schrader and Kentucky's Ray Davis.

Wright finished as Tennessee's first 1,000-yard rusher since Jalen Hurd in 2015. He was fifth among SEC rushers with 84.4 yards per game and led conference running backs with 7.3 yards per carry.

Wright rushed for 100 or more yards in six of Tennessee's 12 games and three of his four touchdowns came on runs of more than 50 yards.

The Vols (8-4), who are ranked No. 21 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, could potentially have all three players available for their Cheez-It Citrus Bowl clash with No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Jan. 1, 2024 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando (1 p.m. ET, ABC).

AP ALL-SEC TEAM

AP All-SEC First Team Offense
Player Position School

Malik Nabers

WR

LSU

Luther Burden III

WR

Missouri

Javon Foster

OT

Missouri

JC Latham

OT

Alabama

Tate Ratledge

OG

Georgia

Tyler Booker

OG

Alabama

Sedrick Van Pran

C

Georgia

Brock Bowers

TE

Georgia

Jayden Daniels

QB

LSU

Cody Schrader

RB

Missouri

Ray Davis

RB

Kentucky

Will Reichard

K

Alabama

Ainias Smith

All-Purpose

Texas A&M

AP All-SEC First Team Defense
Player Position School

James Pearce Jr.

DE

Tennessee

Darius Robinson

DE

Missouri

Marcus Harris

DT

Auburn

Deone Walker

DT

Kentucky

Dallas Turner

LB

Alabama

Edgerrin Cooper

LB

Texas A&M

Nathaniel Watson

LB

Mississippi State

Kris Abrams-Draine

CB

Missouri

Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB

Alabama

Malaki Starks

S

Georgia

Jaylin Simpson

S

Auburn

Matthew Hayball

P

Vanderbilt

AP All-SEC Second Team Offense
Player Position School

Xavier Legette

WR

South Carolina

Brian Thomas

WR

LSU

Will Campbell

OT

LSU

Gunner Britton

OT

Auburn

Joshua Braun

OG

Arkansas

Cam'Ron Johnson

OG

Missouri

Cooper Mays

C

Tennessee

Rivaldo Fairweather

TE

Auburn

Jalen Milroe

QB

Alabama

Quinshon Judkins

RB

Mississippi

Jaylen Wright

RB

Tennessee

Harrison Mevis

PK

Missouri

Barion Brown

All-Purpose

Kentucky

Xavier Legette

All-Purpose

South Carolina
AP All-SEC Second Team Defense
Player Position School

Princely Umanmielen

DE

Florida

Landon Jackson

DE

Arkansas

Justin Eboigbe

DT

Alabama

Nair Stackhouse

DT

Georgia

Jett Johnson

LB

Mississippi State

Chris Braswell

LB

Alabama

Debo Williams

LB

South Carolina

Terrion Arnold

CB

Alabama

Maxwell Hairston

CB

Kentucky

Javon Bullard

S

Georgia

Caleb Downs

S

Alabama

Jeremy Chrawshaw

P

Florida

