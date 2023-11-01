Coming off Rick Barnes' second trip to the Sweet 16 while at Tennessee, the Vols are considered one of the top candidates to make the Final Four this season. Despite a handful of players departing, Tennessee once again boasts a strong roster that has the tools to make a deep run. Here is why it may be able to make the program's first Final Four this year. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

1) Fifth-year senior duo

Due to the Covid exemption that grants players an extra year of eligibility, Tennessee has two stars returning for their fifth season. Both Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi joined the program in 2019 and now prepare for their final year of eligiblity. Last season, James missed time but still finished with averages of 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24 games. Now, he is healthy after a clean off-season and ready for possibly his best collegiate season yet. Vescovi was a late entry in the 2019-2020 season but has been a staple for the Vols since. Last year, he started in all 33 of his appearances while averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. With both players having as much experience at the college level as anyone in the country, Tennessee's leadership is set.

2) Possibly the country's best defense

Under Barnes, the Vols have been known for having one of the best defenses in the country. Last year, it wasn't a competition as Tennessee ran away with the best AdjD according to KenPom. This preseason, KenPom is still high on the Vols' stop. Although it falls behind Kansas for the No. 2 spot, it's 85.2 rating is just 0.2 behind. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols' cruise in last exhibition game against Lenoir-Rhyne As many of the key cogs from last year return, the drop-off on defense shouldn't be very noticeable. Some newcomers and younger players have room to develop, but Barnes won't let them see much playtime until he trusts them on this end. With what should be an improved offense to go along with the dangerous defense, Tennessee is set up for an impressive year.

3) Depth at every position

It is tough to find a team with more depth throughout the entire roster than the Vols. Behind veteran leaders James and Vescovi are more proven starters. Jonas Aidoo, Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack all return after previous stints in the starting lineup. Transfer Dalton Knecht also joins with the opportunity to grab a starting role. Redshirt freshman Freddie Dilione V and sophomore Tobe Awaka may find themselves in the position by year's end, as well. Behind this deep unit is a bench that plays it's role at a high level. Jordan Gainey joins out of the transfer portal and has been one of the team's best scorers in the preseason. DJ Jefferson also will begin his college career after redshirting as a freshman a year ago. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Key Takeaways: Barnes wants to see more from Vols' offense True freshmen include JP Estrella, Cade Phillips and Cameron Carr who all have impressed ahead of the season. Even if some players go down with injuries or need to step away from the team, there are plenty of options to make sure the loss isn't overly impactful.

4) Short March Madness runs under their belt