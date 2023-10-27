Four-star 2025 LB Weston Port details Tennessee recruitment
While the 2024 class is beginning to take its final form, Tennessee has partially turned its attention to the 2025 class.
This includes four-star linebacker Weston Port out of San Juan Hills, Calif.
VolReport caught up with the 10th-ranked outside linebacker in the class as he nears the end of his junior season.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Port has made the trip to Knoxville once during his recruitment so far.
The Californian visited Tennessee in April. Although he wasn't able to stay for long, he enjoyed his time on Rocky Top.
"It was super quick but it was a lot of fun," said Port. "Just being able to see everything that was going on. I got to watch practice and stuff like that."
While on campus, he was able to connect with some coaches.
This included head coach Josh Heupel and linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary.
"I did (meet with coaches)," said Port. "It was kind of brief. (Heupel) came up to me and was like, 'We're glad you're here' and stuff like that. And then, also talking, I met with the linebackers coach for a little while and stuff like that. A lot of really cool dudes who know a lot about football."
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Commit Alert: Tennessee lands 2025 four-star Buford (Ga.) RB Justin Baker
Port currently holds an offer from the Vols along with SEC schools such as Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Out-of-conference schools include Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and more.
However, Port is still taking his recruitment slowly and narrowing down the schools he is seriously interested in.
"I'm kind of like, there's schools that I do know that I'm seriously interesting in," said Port. "As far as Tennessee goes, I'd love to get out to a game. We don't have anything planned for this year, but if not getting out to a game this season, maybe sometime in the spring coming back out."
Port sees himself fitting in well within the Vols' defense, though. With how Tim Banks dials up blitzes, he thinks it fits his play style.
"Absolutely, love going after the quarterback," said Port. "That's kind of where I got noticed in the recruiting game is attacking the quarterback."
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––