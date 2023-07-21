Following the conclusion of SEC Media Days, votes have been tallied from attending members of the press. This includes the naming of players on the first, second and third All-SEC Preseason teams. This featured four players for Tennessee. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Second Team - WR Bru McCoy

With no players landing on the first team, the highest-ranked Vol was Bru McCoy. The redshirt senior began his career at Texas and USC before transferring to Tennessee. After joining the team last season, he posted 667 yards on 52 receptions and four touchdowns. Now, with Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman drafted into the NFL, it is expected McCoy's production increases in their absence.

Third Team - QB Joe Milton III

The remaining three players all landed on the third team. The first is quarterback Joe Milton III. He started just two games last season following Hendon Hooker's injury. In that time, he threw for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions. This accumulated in a great Orange Bowl performance that won him MVP of the match. Now, with Hooker in the NFL, Milton is the undisputed starter. He will hope to take advantage of his final year of eligiblity before starting a pro career.

Third Team - OL Javontez Spraggins

After three years with Tennessee, Javontez Spraggins has turned into an elite guard in the Vols' offense. Now, he prepares for a senior year with high expectations. Last year, he was even named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after his performance against Florida. Spraggins has started 25 games in the last two seasons all at right guard. While some positions around him are for the taking, he has his position locked down.

Third Team - C Cooper Mays