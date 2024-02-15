Tennessee entered Thursday's matchup with South Carolina as the heavy underdog.

The Lady Vols didn't look like that in the 66-55 loss to the No. 1 Gamecocks, though.

Instead, an unranked Tennessee (15-9, 8-4 SEC) squad took South Carolina (24-0, 11-0) nearly to the wire after a hot start that featured a halftime lead. The Gamecocks had more in the tank, though, outscoring the Lady Vols by 11 in the final frame to secure a win and stay undefeated.

With four players seeing the court for more than 35 minutes, the fatigue appeared to be too much for Tennessee to handle with limited use from its bench. Just seven of the Lady Vols' 55 points came from the second unit.

Rickea Jackson was instrumental in Tennessee's effort that ultimately came up short. She totaled 19 points on 8-for-20 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Also helping was Sara Puckett who notched 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting as well as five rebounds and a pair of assists.

As a team, the Lady Vols shot 32.3% from the field and 11.8% on 3-pointers on 17 attempts. On the other end, South Carolina knocked down 40% of field goals and 22.2% of 3-pointers.

