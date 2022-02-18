Freshman phenom Chase Burns shines in debut

Tennessee freshman Chase Burns knew for quite some time that he was going to get the ball on Opening Day.

The throwing program that he was on the last month or so had him on track to get the ball against Georgia Southern in the opener. When Friday finally rolled around, Burns shined.

“Nothing surprising,” Vols head coach Tony Vitello said after the win. “I just kind of checked on the vibe in the dugout before hand. Was he too early? Was he too late? Was he antsy? He was just kind of hanging out in the dugout with his teammates.

“He pitched how he has in scrimmages for us which is great. We’re certainly facing good competition as everyone saw tonight. But it’s not any different than anything we’ve been doing, so there’s no need to add anything extra to it. He’s already got good stuff going on.”

Burns has impressed since he stepped foot on campus. Enough to where Vitello trusted him to get the ball in his first ever game as a Vol.

Why? Because Burns doesn’t act like a freshman.

“He certainly acts like one when he’s off the field,” Vitello said. “He’s never not smiling and acts like he’s six years old actually. But like a lot of great players I’ve coached, there almost two different people in and out of uniform. When he’s on the field, he’s very serious about competing. It’s important for him to be great. He wants to be great.

“Reminiscent of Blade Tidwell last year, he has advanced stuff, but there’s a lot of guys across the country that don’t have advanced intangibles or character to go with that advanced stuff if they’re fortunate enough to have it. He’s got both things going on and it’s fun to watch."