Game-by-game stats, highlights from Joey Aguilar's App State career

Tennessee football has reportedly found a new quarterback.

After Nico Iamaleava left for UCLA, the Vols have reportedly landed Bruins signal caller Joey Aguilar.

Aguilar transferred to UCLA in the winter after a pair of seasons at App State and two at the junior college level. Here are highlights and game-by-game stats from his time with the Mountaineers.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM