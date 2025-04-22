Game-by-game stats, highlights from Joey Aguilar's App State career

Tennessee football has reportedly found a new quarterback.
After Nico Iamaleava left for UCLA, the Vols have reportedly landed Bruins signal caller Joey Aguilar.
Aguilar transferred to UCLA in the winter after a pair of seasons at App State and two at the junior college level. Here are highlights and game-by-game stats from his time with the Mountaineers.
2023
2023 season:
- Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year
- 9-5 (6-2 SBC)
- 63.7% cmp, 3,757 yards, 33 TD, 10 INT
- 81 rushes, 245 yards, 3 TD
School Records:
- Single-season passing yards (3,757)
- Single-season passing touchdowns (33)
- Single-season total offense (4,002)
- Single-season 200-yard passing games (13)
- Single-season pass completions (293)
- Single-season pass attempts (460)
Game 1: vs. Gardner-Webb
- W, 45-24
- 1-0
- 11-for-13, 174 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
- 3 rushes, 8 yards
Game 2: at North Carolina
- L, 40-34 (2OT)
- 1-1
- 22-for-43, 275 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
- 6 rushes, 42 yards
Game 3: vs. East Carolina
- W, 43-28
- 2-1
- 17-for-29, 241 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
- 6 rushes, 13 yards, 1 TD
Game 4: at Wyoming
- L, 22-19
- 2-2
- 22-for-40, 200 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
- 6 rushes, 20 yards
Game 5: at UL Monroe
- W, 41-40
- 3-2 (1-0 SBC)
- 27-for-39, 335 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
- 7 rushes, 49 yards
Game 6: vs. Coastal Carolina
- L, 27-24
- 3-3 (1-1 SBC)
- 18-for-31, 305 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
- 3 rushes, 6 yards
Game 7: at Old Dominion
- L, 28-21
- 3-4 (1-2 SBC)
- 22-for-31, 252 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
- 8 carries, 14 yards, 1 TD
Game 8: vs. Southern Miss
- W, 48-38
- 4-4 (2-2 SBC)
- 23-for-33, 391 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
- 9 rushes, 43 yards
Game 9: vs. Marshall
- W, 31-9
- 5-4 (3-2 SBC)
- 20-for-27, 229 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
- 10 rushes, 44 yards
Game 10: at Georgia State
- W, 42-14
- 6-4 (4-2 SBC)
- 14-for-21, 255 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
- 5 rushes, 20 yards
Game 11: at James Madison
- W, 26-23 (OT)
- 7-4 (5-2 SBC)
- 28-for-46, 318 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
- 3 rushes, 0 yards
Game 12: vs. Georgia Southern
- W, 55-27
- 8-4 (6-2 SBC)
- 23-for-36, 296 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
- 4 rushes, 11 yards
Game 13: at Troy (Sun Belt Conference Championship)
- L, 49-23
- 8-5
- 28-for-39, 275 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
- 6 rushes, -39 yards
Game 14: vs. Miami (OH) (Cure Bowl)
- W, 13-9
- Cure Bowl MVP
- 9-5
- 18-for-32, 211 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
- 5 rushes, 14 yards, 1 TD
2024
2024 season:
- All-Sun Belt honorable mention
- 5-6 (3-5 SBC)*
- 55.9% cmp, 3,003 yards, 23 TD, 14 INT
- 59 rushes, 207 yards, 2 TD
* Game scheduled vs. Liberty was cancelled due to Tropical Depression Helene
Game 1: vs. ETSU
- W, 38-10
- 1-0
- 22-for-36, 326 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
- 5 rushes, 19 yards, 2 TD
Game 2: at Clemson
- L, 66-20
- 1-1
- 18-for-41, 214 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
- 2 rushes, -3 yards
Game 3: at East Carolina
- W, 21-19
- 2-1
- 32-for-47, 424 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
- 8 rushes, 28 yards
Game 4: vs. South Alabama
- L, 48-14
- 2-2 (0-1 SBC)
- 21-for-40, 266 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- 2 rushes, -11 yards
Game 5: at Marshall
- L, 52-37
- 2-3 (0-2 SBC)
- 26-for-44, 293 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
- 10 rushes, 55 yards
No highlights available
Game 6: at Louisiana
- L, 34-24
- 2-4 (0-3 SBC)
- 20-for-42, 236 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT
- 5 rushes, 2 yards
Game 7: vs. Georgia State
- W, 33-26
- 3-4 (1-3 SBC)
- 18-for-27, 299 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
- 2 rushes, 8 yards
Game 8: vs. Old Dominion
- W, 28-20
- 4-4 (2-3 SBC)
- 13-for-24, 212 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
- 7 rushes, 61 yards
Game 9: at Coastal Carolina
- L, 38-24
- 4-5 (2-4 SBC)
- 17-for-31, 226 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
- 10 rushes, 30 yards
Game 10: vs. James Madison
- W, 34-20
- 5-5 (3-4 SBC)
- 12-for-23, 217 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
- 5 rushes, 4 yards
Game 11: at Georgia Southern
- L, 29-20
- 5-6 (3-5 SBC)
- 19-for-35, 290 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
- 3 rushes, 14 yards
