Published Apr 22, 2025
Game-by-game stats, highlights from Joey Aguilar's App State career
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

Tennessee football has reportedly found a new quarterback.

After Nico Iamaleava left for UCLA, the Vols have reportedly landed Bruins signal caller Joey Aguilar.

Aguilar transferred to UCLA in the winter after a pair of seasons at App State and two at the junior college level. Here are highlights and game-by-game stats from his time with the Mountaineers.

2023

2023 season:

- Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year

- 9-5 (6-2 SBC)

- 63.7% cmp, 3,757 yards, 33 TD, 10 INT

- 81 rushes, 245 yards, 3 TD

School Records:

- Single-season passing yards (3,757)

- Single-season passing touchdowns (33)

- Single-season total offense (4,002)

- Single-season 200-yard passing games (13)

- Single-season pass completions (293)

- Single-season pass attempts (460)

Game 1: vs. Gardner-Webb

- W, 45-24

- 1-0

- 11-for-13, 174 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

- 3 rushes, 8 yards

Game 2: at North Carolina

- L, 40-34 (2OT)

- 1-1

- 22-for-43, 275 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

- 6 rushes, 42 yards

Game 3: vs. East Carolina

- W, 43-28

- 2-1

- 17-for-29, 241 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

- 6 rushes, 13 yards, 1 TD

Game 4: at Wyoming

- L, 22-19

- 2-2

- 22-for-40, 200 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

- 6 rushes, 20 yards

Game 5: at UL Monroe

- W, 41-40

- 3-2 (1-0 SBC)

- 27-for-39, 335 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

- 7 rushes, 49 yards

Game 6: vs. Coastal Carolina

- L, 27-24

- 3-3 (1-1 SBC)

- 18-for-31, 305 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

- 3 rushes, 6 yards

Game 7: at Old Dominion

- L, 28-21

- 3-4 (1-2 SBC)

- 22-for-31, 252 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

- 8 carries, 14 yards, 1 TD

Game 8: vs. Southern Miss

- W, 48-38

- 4-4 (2-2 SBC)

- 23-for-33, 391 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

- 9 rushes, 43 yards

Game 9: vs. Marshall

- W, 31-9

- 5-4 (3-2 SBC)

- 20-for-27, 229 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

- 10 rushes, 44 yards

Game 10: at Georgia State

- W, 42-14

- 6-4 (4-2 SBC)

- 14-for-21, 255 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

- 5 rushes, 20 yards

Game 11: at James Madison

- W, 26-23 (OT)

- 7-4 (5-2 SBC)

- 28-for-46, 318 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

- 3 rushes, 0 yards

Game 12: vs. Georgia Southern

- W, 55-27

- 8-4 (6-2 SBC)

- 23-for-36, 296 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

- 4 rushes, 11 yards

Game 13: at Troy (Sun Belt Conference Championship)

- L, 49-23

- 8-5

- 28-for-39, 275 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

- 6 rushes, -39 yards

Game 14: vs. Miami (OH) (Cure Bowl)

- W, 13-9

- Cure Bowl MVP

- 9-5

- 18-for-32, 211 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

- 5 rushes, 14 yards, 1 TD

2024

2024 season:

- All-Sun Belt honorable mention

- 5-6 (3-5 SBC)*

- 55.9% cmp, 3,003 yards, 23 TD, 14 INT

- 59 rushes, 207 yards, 2 TD

* Game scheduled vs. Liberty was cancelled due to Tropical Depression Helene

Game 1: vs. ETSU

- W, 38-10

- 1-0

- 22-for-36, 326 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

- 5 rushes, 19 yards, 2 TD

Game 2: at Clemson

- L, 66-20

- 1-1

- 18-for-41, 214 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

- 2 rushes, -3 yards

Game 3: at East Carolina

- W, 21-19

- 2-1

- 32-for-47, 424 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

- 8 rushes, 28 yards

Game 4: vs. South Alabama

- L, 48-14

- 2-2 (0-1 SBC)

- 21-for-40, 266 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

- 2 rushes, -11 yards

Game 5: at Marshall

- L, 52-37

- 2-3 (0-2 SBC)

- 26-for-44, 293 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

- 10 rushes, 55 yards

No highlights available

Game 6: at Louisiana

- L, 34-24

- 2-4 (0-3 SBC)

- 20-for-42, 236 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT

- 5 rushes, 2 yards

Game 7: vs. Georgia State

- W, 33-26

- 3-4 (1-3 SBC)

- 18-for-27, 299 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

- 2 rushes, 8 yards

Game 8: vs. Old Dominion

- W, 28-20

- 4-4 (2-3 SBC)

- 13-for-24, 212 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

- 7 rushes, 61 yards

Game 9: at Coastal Carolina

- L, 38-24

- 4-5 (2-4 SBC)

- 17-for-31, 226 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

- 10 rushes, 30 yards

Game 10: vs. James Madison

- W, 34-20

- 5-5 (3-4 SBC)

- 12-for-23, 217 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

- 5 rushes, 4 yards

Game 11: at Georgia Southern

- L, 29-20

- 5-6 (3-5 SBC)

- 19-for-35, 290 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

- 3 rushes, 14 yards

