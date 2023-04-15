Gameday Central: Information, notes, links for Orange and White Game
Tennessee will conclude spring practices with the Orange and White Game on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.
VolReport will be on site providing coverage all afternoon. Here is everything you need to know about the annual scrimmage, along with links to stories from every practice and press conference over the last four weeks.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Tennessee Orange and White Game
When: Saturday, April 15 | 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus
Radio: Vol Network
PREGAME COVERAGE
Spring football notebook: Jacob Warren like 'another coach' for Vols TEs
Spring football notebook: Vols looking for leaders on defensive line
Spring football notebook: Young linebackers standing out on defense
Spring football notebook: Addison Nichols adjusting to center
Kelsey Pope evaluates Vols' wide receivers in spring camp
Spring football notebook: Milton picks up where Hooker left off
Vols running backs make early impression in spring camp
Spring football notebook: Vols defense impresses in first scrimmage
Josh Heupel assesses Vols quarterbacks after second scrimmage
The case for spring football games and potential matchups for Tennessee
Spring football notebook: Vols running backs stand out in second scrimmage
Willie Martinez touts newcomers in Vols' secondary
Gabe Jeudy-Lally adjusts to new home and team at Tennessee
Orange and White Game: What to watch for
After redshirt season, Jackson Ross ready to make Vols debut
Charles Campbell fulfills childhood dream of kicking for Tennessee
Spring football notebook: Vols have number of options in return game
Spring football notebook: Vols OL room adjusting after key losses
Sidelined with injury this spring, Vols Bru McCoy making most of new perspective
Spring football notebook: Vols secondary showcasing versatility
Vols' Doneiko Slaughter shows versatility in adjustment to corner
GAME COVERAGE
For live game updates, follow along in the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message forward. Updates and commentary will also be provided on Twitter @TennesseeRivals.
VolReport staff writers Noah Taylor, Ryan Sylvia and Dale Dowden will have updates via Twitter throughout the game.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Following the game, a postgame thread will go live in The Rocky Top Forum message board that will update with quotes from Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and select players.
A game recap and key takeaways will also be available, followed by more content throughout the afternoon.
