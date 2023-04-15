News More News
Gameday Central: Information, notes, links for Orange and White Game

Tennessee will conclude spring practices with the Orange and White Game on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Football Beat Reporter
Noah has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He covered the Vols for The Daily Times before joining Rivals in 2022. He is a 2020 alum of the UT College of Journalism and Electronic Media.

Tennessee will conclude spring practices with the Orange and White Game on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

VolReport will be on site providing coverage all afternoon. Here is everything you need to know about the annual scrimmage, along with links to stories from every practice and press conference over the last four weeks.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Tennessee Orange and White Game

When: Saturday, April 15 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus

Radio: Vol Network

For live game updates, follow along in the game thread in The Rocky Top Forum message forward.

VolReport staff writers Noah Taylor, Ryan Sylvia and Dale Dowden will have updates via Twitter throughout the game.

Following the game, a postgame thread will go live in The Rocky Top Forum message board that will update with quotes from Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and select players.

A game recap and key takeaways will also be available, followed by more content throughout the afternoon.

