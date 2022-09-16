News More News
Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Akron

VolReport has you covered with everything you need for Tennessee's game against Akron.
After going on the road last weekend and recording a 34-27 overtime win at Pitt, Tennessee – which is now ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – looks to remain hot Saturday as it hosts Akron at Neyland Stadium.

As the Volunteers defeated Ball State, 59-10, in the season opener, Josh Heupel's club will be trying for another dominant win over a MAC opponent.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 15 Tennessee (2-0) vs. Akron (1-1)

When: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tenn.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Spread: Tennessee -47.5

Over/Under: 67

PREGAME COVERAGE

Press conference tidbits: Tennessee's Josh Heupel, players preview Akron

Vols' pass rush defense takes big step forward in win at Pitt

Tennessee's growth under Josh Heupel already showing early this season

Press conference tidbits: Tim Banks, Alex Golesh, players speak pre-Akron

Led by passing game, Vols strive to be 'best offense in the country'

Vols' 'next play' mentality paid off despite early struggles at Pitt

Quick notes from Josh Heupel's appearance on SEC Coaches Teleconference

Tennessee coaching staff looks to shore up run game as SEC play looms

Matchup preview: How Tennessee stacks up vs. Akron

Press conference tidbits: Josh Heupel's final thoughts ahead of Akron game

The VolReport Podcast: Recapping Pitt, Previewing Akron

Vols defense looks to stay consistent against Akron

GAME COVERAGE

During Tennessee's contest against Akron, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread on The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter. We'll have consistent updates, action photos and videos, and more being shared throughout the game.

POSTGAME COVERAGE

Immediately following Tennessee's game against Akron, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, a video recap with analysis from the VolReport team, and much more throughout Saturday night and Sunday.

