Gameday Central: Information, notes, pregame content for Vols vs. Akron
After going on the road last weekend and recording a 34-27 overtime win at Pitt, Tennessee – which is now ranked No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll – looks to remain hot Saturday as it hosts Akron at Neyland Stadium.
As the Volunteers defeated Ball State, 59-10, in the season opener, Josh Heupel's club will be trying for another dominant win over a MAC opponent.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 15 Tennessee (2-0) vs. Akron (1-1)
When: Saturday, September 17, 2022
Location: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tenn.
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: SEC Network+ and ESPN+
Spread: Tennessee -47.5
Over/Under: 67
PREGAME COVERAGE
GAME COVERAGE
During Tennessee's contest against Akron, you can follow VolReport's live coverage by joining the game thread on The Rocky Top Forum message board and following @TennesseeRivals on Twitter.
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Immediately following Tennessee's game against Akron, stay connected to VolReport.com for an instant game recap story, a key takeaways article, a video recap with analysis from the VolReport team, and much more throughout Saturday night and Sunday.
*****
