Games with SEC, playoff implications headline Vols' bye week

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee's 2024 campaign will take a break on Saturday.

The No. 5 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC), road victors over Oklahoma in their most recent outing last week, will have the first of two bye weeks this week before resuming league play at Arkansas on Oct. 5.

Though Tennessee maybe idle, there are a couple of games around the conference that could concern the Vols down the road.

Four of Tennessee's upcoming opponents play in critical match ups involving ranked teams and hold College Football Playoff implications.

Here is a look at those games.

No. 2 Georgia (-2) at No. 4 Alabama

Unquestionably the biggest game of the week, No. 2 Georgia, recently dethroned by Texas in the rankings, plays against a fourth-ranked Alabama team (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) looking to prove it hasn't gone anywhere since Nick Saban's retirement.

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) dominated Clemson in week 1, but survived a road scare at Kentucky two weeks ago, 13-12. Going up against the Crimson Tide (3-0) in Tuscaloosa will offer a sterner test.

Alabama has looked the part in Kalen DeBoer's first season as its head coach, beating Western Kentucky, USF and more recently, Wisconsin on the road in its first three games.

With the playoff now expanding to 12 teams, a loss for either team won't knocked them out of the picture, but it could give the winner an inside track to one of the top four seeds.

Alabama plays at Tennessee on Oct. 19, while the Vols go to Georgia on Nov. 16.

No. 24 Texas A&M (-4) vs. Arkansas

A game that is of a little more significance as it relates to Tennessee.

One week before Arkansas hosts the Vols in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0), who have looked better than expected through four games, play No. 24 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the annual renewal of the Southwest Classic.

This is one of the more underrated games on Saturday's slate, particularly in the SEC. Arkansas' lone blemish to date was an overtime loss at ranked Oklahoma State and it went on the road at Auburn and won by 10 last week.

The Aggies lost to Notre Dame in week 1 and routed Florida in their conference opener two weeks ago before squeaking by Bowling Green at home last week.

Arkansas is an underdog, but could continue to build momentum with a win before playing Tennessee next Saturday.

Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss (-17.5)

Ole Miss is a heavy favorite at home in Oxford against Kentucky.

The Wildcats (2-2, 0-2) have played to mix results in the first month of the season, getting thrashed by South Carolina in Lexington and nearly snapping Georgia's record regular-season SEC win streak.

The offense struggled in both of those games, averaging just 15 points. The defense has been better, holding teams to 217.0 total yards per game through for games, but that will be test on Saturday.

The No. 6 Rebels (4-0) boast the most productive offense in college football behind quarterback Jaxson Dart. Ole Miss averages more than 670 yards per game and have outscored opponents 220-22.

For Kentucky, which is trying to avoid an 0-3 start in league play, the slate doesn't get easier. The rest of the Wildcats' schedule includes road games at Tennessee (Nov. 2) and Texas.

