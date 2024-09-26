Christian Harrison fixed his eyes on Sam Franklin.

As Franklin took a hand off and rank to Harrison's side of the field, the Tennessee defensive back side-stepped a would-be block and went straight for Franklin, pulling him down to the turf and putting the Oklahoma offense 13 yards behind the line of scrimmage one play into a desperation drive that ended up being a turnover on downs in the third quarter.

The sequences repeated themselves last Saturday night at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium: Vols' defenders living in the Sooners' backfield and essentinally ending Oklahoma drives before they even started.

The result was a 25-15 Tennessee victory again on the back of its defense, which was so dominating that the Vols took their foot off the gas offensively in the second half, rightfully confident that the Sooners would be unable to muster any kind of momentum.

"The way our defense played on Saturday and the way they played earlier in the year, as an offense you have got to be ready to go find a way to be plus one no matter what happens," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "But then the game will form an identity during the course of the game and certainly on Saturday night the way our defense was playing it formed an identity."

Fifth-ranked Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) has found an identity four games in. Players like Harrison are starting to, too.

Harrison's tackle for loss was one of 11 for the Vols' defense against Oklahoma, a sign of how he is settling into the STAR position where he is playing full time for the first time in his three seasons at Tennessee.