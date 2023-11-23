Rodney Garner sees the potential. He hopes Tennessee's senior defensive linemen see it, too.

Following the No. 21 Vols' regular season finale against Vanderbilt on Saturday, a number of players will have decisions to make about their futures. The COVID 2020 season gives some of Tennessee's seniors the option to return for another season of eligibility.

In an ever-changing era of college football, Garner sees one of the biggest motivators for returning is continued improvement in the rebuild of the Vols' defense.

"COVID has changed the landscape of college athletics. NIL has changed the landscape of college athletics. The transfer portal has also changed the landscape," Garner said. "We're dealing with a lot of variables. Unfortunately, with this society, we live in a day where nobody wants to deal with any reality. Everybody wants it to be fluff, fluff, fluff. I just think that it's all fluff and we're not being honest and truthful. We set them up for future failure. I try to be honest and transparent. At times, the group has played good and at times we haven't played so good. Like I told them, there's just so much unfinished business. I'm not an advocate of that the grass is always greener. I just feel like what we've done here in the three years fertilizing and watering our grass, it has gotten greener.

"I feel like there are greener days ahead. Guys want to be a part of that. It has to be something bigger than them. I want them to have pride and an opportunity to play in a place like the University of Tennessee. I mean that."

Tennessee's defensive front has been one of its most consistent positions over the last two seasons.

The veteran-laden group is ranked top 25 nationally in stopping the run, limiting opponents to 117.0 yards per game while it's pass rush spent much of the season wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks, racking up seven sacks.

In total, Tennessee has 20 players that can choose to return for another season with most of those coming on the defense.

Among them is 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle Omari Thomas, who has totaled 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack through 11 games.

Thomas hasn't made up his mind on whether or not he'll come back next season, choosing instead of keep his focus on Vanderbilt.

"I haven't decided yet," Thomas said. "But I'm going to go out there like it's my last game. Just have fun, play free because you never know what could happen. It's another opportunity so I've got to take advantage of that opportunity."

Seniors Elijah Simmons and Tyler Baron have also had productive campaigns.

Coaches raved in the offseason about Simmons, who is currently in his fifth season but spent the first three games injured. Since his return for the South Carolina game on Sept. 30, he has 14 tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.

As for Baron, he has been a force off of the edge, accounting for 27 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks as he has worked his way into a more prominent role for the first time in his four seasons with the Vols.

"I think Tyler upped his game," Garner said. "I think he's been more productive. I think he would tell you it is because I think he's invested more into it, so he's getting more of a return out of it. It's been good to watch the maturity and growth and I hope that he thinks that we've helped somewhat along the path."

Having the possibility of Thomas, Baron and Simmons returning could continue to bolster Tennessee's defense as underclassmen EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. and transfer junior Omarr Norman-Lott will be back after strong 2023 seasons.

The only player on the defensive line that will be out of eligibility is LEO Roman Harrison.

"We're blessed with the opportunity to be here. We need to know that and cherish that. It has to mean something," Garner said. "I'm sitting there looking at them and with certain guys, this is their third school. Personally, I just couldn't imagine doing that. Where are you going to call home? What is going to be your school? It's difficult, but I know it's different and we all have to adapt.

"We just have to try to hold on to the guys that we have and pour into them, love them and show them that this is the right place. Hopefully we'll keep most of them. I'd love to keep all of them, but you have to be realistic."