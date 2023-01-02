Hendon Hooker accomplished a lot in his two seasons as Tennessee's quarterback.

Following his transfer after three seasons at Virginia Tech, Hooker was paramount in the Vols' resurgence in 2022, setting and shattering records and helping lead the team to its first double-digit win season since 2007 and first No. 1 ranking in more than 20 years.

While an ACL tear in the fourth quarter of Tennessee's loss to South Carolina cut his career short, Hooker undoubtably shares the acclamation of the Vols' 11-2 season that ended in an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson last week.

Hooker penned an emotional letter to the Tennessee football program and its fans from his Twitter account on Monday night, an official send off as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft.