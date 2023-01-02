Hendon Hooker pens final farewell to Tennessee
Hendon Hooker accomplished a lot in his two seasons as Tennessee's quarterback.
Following his transfer after three seasons at Virginia Tech, Hooker was paramount in the Vols' resurgence in 2022, setting and shattering records and helping lead the team to its first double-digit win season since 2007 and first No. 1 ranking in more than 20 years.
While an ACL tear in the fourth quarter of Tennessee's loss to South Carolina cut his career short, Hooker undoubtably shares the acclamation of the Vols' 11-2 season that ended in an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson last week.
Hooker penned an emotional letter to the Tennessee football program and its fans from his Twitter account on Monday night, an official send off as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Hooker was masterful in his final season with the Vols. In 11 games, he passed for 3,315 yards, 27 touchdowns and a QBR of 89.3, which earned him the AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
He also led Tennessee to monumental wins over Florida, LSU and Alabama, which put the Vols in the College Football Playoff picture for much of the season.
Hooker leaves Tennessee as one of the most prolific players in program history, setting school records that include consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass at 20 games as well as consecutive passes (261) without an interception.
Between his stint at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker finished with a combined 11,053 yards of total offense and 80 touchdown passes in collegiate career.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @JacobPolacheck, @RyanTSylvia.