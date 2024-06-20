OMAHA, Neb. — Kavares Tears felt nothing was out of the ordinary.

Dylan Dreiling stood off to his left at Charles Schwab Field Wednesday. Reese Chapman flanked his right.

It was familiar company for Tears and an outfield lineup that Tennessee had practiced with in the fall used at times earlier in the season. It was a lineup that was paramount in getting the Vols to their first College World Series finals in 73 years, too.

A lower body injury against North Carolina three days before relegated center fielder Hunter Ensley to designated hitter in the 1-seed Tennessee lineup against 8-seed Florida State, leading to a familiar, yet different outfield with Tears in center and Reese Chapman in right.

Nothing changed.

They chased down balls, put their bodies on the line and provided a safety net on the back-end of Tennessee's defense. The result was a 7-2 victory that puts the Vols within two wins of their first-ever national championship.

"That same outfield group, it was like that earlier in the year," Tears said. "I think a lot of midweek games we were all able to get some reps at different positions and then going into the fall and scrimmaging everyday, we're all playing a bunch of different positions. I think whenever we all get out there in the game, Coach (Tony Vitello) and Coach (Josh) Elander do a great job of being prepared."

Tears moved from right to center in place of Ensley, who was still resting up after ramming into the wall in the process of a miraculous catch. A similar play from Tears will give Ensley a few more days off.

A potent Florida State lineup was working from behind in the bottom of the first inning after Tennessee put up three runs in the top half. Marco Dinges sent a ball to deep right center and in an almost similar display, Tears leapt up and snagged it before barreling into the wall himself.

Like Ensley, Tears robbed the Seminoles of a chance at some early momentum.

"I think we're out there for a reason," Tears said. "Our goal is to go and catch the ball. We've gotten plenty of reps in the offseason and early this season, just getting fly balls in the wall and running into it the right way. So, I guess whenever there is balls that come close, there's no fear."

Dylan Dreiling played spoiler, too, snuffing out another opportunity for Florida State to move into scoring position when he gloved a ball as he backed into the wall in left.

For the second-straight game, Tennessee's outfield widened the margin for error for its pitching staff.

Left-handed pitcher Zander Sechrist, who clinched the Vols' spot in the CWS with a stellar performance against Evansville last week, was equally impressive against the Seminoles.

Sechrist tossed six scoreless innings, allowed just five hits and struck out three before being relieved in the seventh.

"I think it's just a mixture of everybody that can go out there and play outfield defense," Ensley, who watched the Vols on defense from the dugout. "We have a different variety of guys that can go out there and get a lot done. It shows you how versatile guys can be, like (Tears) moving over to center, Reese (Chapman) playing right field. I know Dylan (Dreiling) also caught one at the wall, too.

"It's just something we kind of preach on. If our pitchers are going to be out there working their tail off, then the balls in the air need to be outs."

"(Tears) catch set the tone," Sechrist said. "I know our offense scored in the top of the first, but he set the tone right there."

Tears' role has changed a lot in the last year. He was in the lineup mainly as a DH while playing some outfield. As a junior, he was an All-SEC defender and has been as valuable at the plate as he is in the field.

That turnaround has come in part because of challenges from the coaching staff and Tears has answered.

"A coach tells you that you can't do something and you need to bow up," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. "You need to be respectful to the coach, but you need to bow up to the situation. (Tears) has been a maniac in (batting practice).

"I grew up watching Willie McGee, and he was so good defensively. But if you went to BP, it all started there. That's how K.T. is. And he can play any of the three spots as well as anybody."

Though Tennessee's offense has been the headliner in its path to the CWS, its defense has been the tone-setter as of late.

In the infield, the Vols turned two double plays, including one involving Christian Moore at second base.

Moore offered Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello his services in the outfield should the team need it. Vitello said earlier this week that Moore wanted a chance to flash his athleticism there. After watching Ensley and Tears the last couple of days, he is fine where he's at.

"I don't need to be out there," Moore said. "They got it covered. I'm good."

After needing to come from behind to walk off Florida State in its CWS opener last Friday, Tennessee's last to outing to reach the finals against 3-seed Texas A&M have been less dramatic, bordering on dominant.

The two catches from Ensley and Tears are a big reason why. As for which one was better, Tears tips his cap to Ensley.

"I saw some of the replay," Tears said. "I guess I just wanted to be like him."