Jakobe Thomas was hardly accounted for.

On third down in a one score game in the second quarter last Saturday night, the Tennessee safety made a b-line for NC State quarterback Grayson McCall. For a split second, Kendrick Raphael saw him, but it was far too late.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

McCall ended up on the turf—a spot he grew familiar with the rest of the way as the Vols' defense racked up 13 tackles for loss and three sacks in a 51-10 drubbing of the Wolfpack.

"We just had a simple pressure off the edge," Thomas said. "I had seen that the back stepped straight up and I know I was going to get a free edge."

It was the first career sack for Thomas, who spent the first three years of his college career at Middle Tennessee State before transferring to Tennessee last spring. Now he's starting at one of the two safety spots and contributing in a historically dominant start for the Vols' defense.

Tennessee hasn't given up a touchdown in 12-straight quarters dating back to its 35-0 triumph over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1—something a Vols' defense hasn't done since 1985.

In that same span, Tennessee has totaled 26 tackles for loss, nine sacks and forced seven turnovers. Offenses—even NC State's led by a veteran quarterback and a nationally touted dynamic play-maker—have mustered just 181.0 yards per game against the Vols.

"It's carnage," Thomas said. "That's the biggest thing that we talk about, carnage. There's guys everywhere that are making plays. I don't even know how to explain it...When you see one guy make a play, and then another guy and another guy. It's amazing to see everybody having fun."