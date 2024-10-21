How Chris Brazzell II became another Third Saturday in October hero

Nico Iamaleava didn't think twice about it. He didn't have time to.

On the drive after Chris Brazzell II let a deep ball slip through his hands and then followed it up with holding call that negated a first down run and eventually ended a promising drive, the Tennessee quarterback eyed Brazzell again--this time with everything on the line.

With two more chances to take a late lead on Alabama and less than six minutes to go, Iamaleava put a ball out in front of Brazzell in the end zone. The transfer, once expected to bolster the Vols' wide receivers room, had yet to make a name for himself at Tennessee.

On this stage against the Vols' biggest and most historic rival on the Third Saturday in October, he did.

Brazzell's view was obstructed, just for a moment when King Mack tugged on his face mask and turned his head as he extended his arms. He recovered, cradled the ball before hitting the turf and completed a moment seven games in the making.

“We got a play call that moved me in the slot," Brazzell said. "I went to the slot, kind of liked that matchup with the safety. They were playing man, I ran my route, caught the ball.

Brazzell didn't just put Tennessee ahead for good and kept its College Football Playoff hopes firmly in place with a 24-17 victory over the Crimson Tide, he etched his name into Tennessee football lore.

He caught 44 passes and five touchdowns at Tulane last season, parlaying a stellar freshman All-American season into becoming one of the most highly-sought wide receivers in the transfer portal after a coaching change there. No catch, at least for now, matches this one.

“Probably No. 1, for sure," Brazzell said. "Just it being Bama, first time playing Bama. That’s special."