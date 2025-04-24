How each Tennessee NFL draft pick under Josh Heupel's career has fared

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Tennessee football is about to send its fourth wave of players to the NFL under head coach Josh Heupel. So far, the previous three groups of players have already begun to leave their mark on the league. Here's a look back at every Heupel draft pick with the Vols and how their career is going. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

2022 NFL DRAFT

DB Alontae Taylor: Round 2 - Pick 49 (Saints) Taylor is carving out a role as one of the better young defensive backs. He has spent every year of his career with the Saints while producing a total of 210 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, 41 pass deflections and two interceptions. He returns to New Orleans next year on the final season of his initial four-year, $7.2 million deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026. WR Velus Jones Jr.: Round 3 - Pick 71 (Bears) Jones has bounced around the NFL since being picked in the third round by the Bears. He has also played for the Panthers after being picked up off the Jaguars practice squad. He has 135 receiving yards and a touchdown in his career. He has also ran for 165 yards and a touchdown. He is set to make over $1.1 million this season in his first year with the Saints and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026. DT Matthew Butler: Round 5 - Pick 175 (Raiders) Butler has played every season of his career with the Raiders and remains on the squad for the upcoming season. He has produced 15 tackles and 0.5 sacks in his time in the NFL. He has spent time on both the active roster and practice squad. He just signed a one-year deal with Las Vegas paying him just over $1 million. He will be a restricted free agent after the season. OG Cade Mays: Round 6 - Pick 199 (Panthers) Mays has spent his entire active career with the Panthers. This past year, he got time as the starting center, as well. He did have stint on the Giants' practice squad before returning to Carolina. This year, Mays will make $3.4 million as he returns to the Panthers. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. DB Theo Jackson: Round 6 - Pick 204 (Titans) Jackson was selected by the in-state Titans but didn't spend a long time in Nashville. After being moved to Tennessee's practice squad, the Vikings picked him up to provide depth. There, he proved to be a valuable piece where he's managed 47 tackles, a fumble recovery, four pass deflections and two interceptions. He signed a three-year deal with the Vikings that will last through 2027. In 2028, he will be an unrestricted free agent. He will make $9.3 million over the course of the deal.

2023 NFL DRAFT

OT Darnell Wright: Round 1 - Pick 10 (Bears) A top-10 selection, Wright has spent his entire career with the Bears. He has started every game he has appeared in, missing just one. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie team in his first year. Wright is entering year three of his four-year rookie contract. Then, it'll be a club option before he'd be an unrestricted free agent. His rookie deal is worth nearly $21 million in total. QB Hendon Hooker: Round 3 - Pick 68 (Lions) Hooker missed his rookie year as he recovered from the ACL injury he suffered late in his Tennessee tenure. He appeared in a handful games as the Lions' backup in year two. Despite being a popular trade candidate, he has spent his entire time in Detroit. He is entering year three of his four-year rookie contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. In total, his rookie deal is worth $5.7 million. WR Jalin Hyatt: Round 3 - Pick 73 (Giants) Hyatt has spent his first two seasons with the Giants, where he still remains. He has produced 31 receptions for 435 receiving yards in his two seasons in New York. He will enter year three of his four-year rookie contract this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. His rookie deal is worth over $5.6 million in total. WR Cedric Tillman: Round 3 - Pick 74 (Browns) Tillman has spent his entire career with the Browns. Last season, he emerged as a bright spot on Cleveland's offense while battling through injury. In 23 games and seven starts between the two seasons, he has 488 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He will enter year three of his four-year rookie contract this upcoming season. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. His rookie deal is worth, in total, over $5.6 million. OLB Byron Young: Round 3 - Pick 77 (Rams) Young has become one of the best young outside linebackers in the NFL over his first two seasons. He has already produced 123 tackles, 15.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a safety. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He will now enter his third year of his four-year rookie contract. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. His rookie deal is worth a little over $5.5 million in total.

2024 NFL DRAFT