Tennessee isn't first defensive-focused stop in Igor Milicic Jr.'s career

Tennessee forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) during a UT preseason basketball practice at Pratt Pavilion on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

When Igor Milicic Jr. came to the United States to play college basketball, he wasn't necessarily aware that different schools had different identities. Born in Croatia, graduating high school in Germany and holding citizenship in Poland, the individual styles each program in America has wasn't on his radar. This made his commitment to play at Virginia for coach Tony Bennett something he had to adjust to. The Cavaliers employed a pack line defense that proved to be one of the best in the country during Bennett's tenure. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Milicic spent just one season with Virginia before entering the transfer portal but figuring out where he was defensively certainly helped him going forward. He wanted to be a complete player, so even though it was partially by accident, playing for a defensive-first team would help him achieve this. "I'm gonna be honest, coming into Virginia from overseas, I didn't know that schools have that, like, you know they're known for defense," Milicic said. "As I got to the states, my defense apparently wasn't to the level and I had to improve on it. And so I feel like getting to the defensive minded schools, you know, it helps to play for coaches that prioritize defense. I want to get better as a player on offense and defense, both. So I feel like it helps me."

Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Naz Bohannon (33) drives to the basket as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. (Photo by Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

The next stop for Milicic came at Charlotte. One of the reasons he chose the 49ers was because it ran the same defensive scheme as the Cavaliers. This pack line defense prioritizes clogging the lane and limiting looks at the basket. It is a sagging man-to-man concept that's paint protection comes at the expense of long-range shots. At Virginia, this defense was key to winning multiple ACC titles and the 2019 NCAA Championship. At Tennessee, there are a lot of similarities in how Rick Barnes wants his defense to play. The Vols don't run the pack line, but the concepts learned from his previous stops have helped Milicic adjust to this defensive system. "Virginia and Coach Tony Bennett, they're known for playing the pack, and that was the primary goal, and that's what we were doing here but it's higher," Milicic said. "We got to be higher in the gaps. We got to be closer to our man. You know, there's a lot of shooters in the league, so we got to be ready for that. We always got to be in the gaps anyways, split the line. So, I mean, there's some similarities, but, you know, different concepts, I guess, different coaching styles." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors