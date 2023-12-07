On Jan. 1, 2024, Tennessee will travel to Orlando to square off with Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. This won't be the first time the Vols have played in the bowl game, though. Instead, Tennessee has made the trip five times in the past and hold a 4-1 record in the game. Here's a recap of the Vols' previous Citrus Bowl appearances. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Casey Clausen leads Vols past Michigan in 2002

Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer shake hands Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2002, prior to the start of the 56th Annual Capital One Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove)

Most recently, Phillip Fulmer led the No. 8 Vols to a Citrus Bowl appearance in 2002. Tennessee went into the game 10-2 after falling to LSU in the SEC Championship game. On the other sideline was No. 17 Michigan. The Wolverines had previously lost three games during their regular season. In the matchup, the Vols had no issue with Michigan. They would run out to a 24-10 lead by the end of the first half before winning the game 45-17. Leading the way was Casey Clausen who took home the MVP award. He threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns in the match on 26-for-34 passing. He also rushed for two scores. Jason Witten was the leading receiver while grabbing six passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. This was Fulmer's final Citrus Bowl appearance. He went 3-1 in the game in his tenure.

Peyton Manning gives Vols early advantage over Northwestern in 1997

Jan 2, 1997; Orlando, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning (16) in action during the 1997 Citrus Bowl where Tennessee defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 48-28 at the Florida Citrus Bowl Stadium. (RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

In the second time in back-to-back seasons and the third time in four years, Tennessee found itself in the Citrus Bowl in 1997. This time the No. 9 Vols met No. 11 Northwestern in the match. Tennessee entered the match 9-2 after missing out on the SEC Championship due to a loss to Florida. The Wildcats were 9-2, as well, and finished second in the Big Ten heading into the game. Northwestern proved to be outmatched, though, as Peyton Manning and the Vols jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The final score would sit at 48-28 in the favor of Tennessee. Manning took home MVP after throwing for 408 yards and four touchdowns on 27-for-39 passing. Peerless Price benefitted the most with six grabs for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Jay Graham out-rushes Eddie George to beat Ohio State in 1996

Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George (27) of Ohio State is dragged down by a trio of Tennessee defenders during the Citrus Bowl game in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 1, 1996. Tennessee came out on top 20-14. (Rex Perry / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

In the season before Manning's incredible performance in 1997, Tennessee was also in the Citrus Bowl. This time, the No. 3 Vols met No. 4 Ohio State in what would now have been a pair of playoff squads. Tennessee came into the game 10-1 with its only loss to the Gators. The Buckeyes also only lost to their rival in a road clash with Michigan to finish the regular season. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Former Vol Eric Berry enshrined in College Football Hall of Fame The game would prove to be a battle of elite running backs. The Vols' Jay Graham won MVP while rushing for 154 yards and a touchdown on 26 attempts. Future NFL legend and Heisman winner Eddie George hit the 101-yard mark and a touchdown on 25 carries. Manning also had an effective night throwing for 182 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. It was narrow down the stretch, though. The game was tied at 14 in the fourth quarter before Jeff Hall made a pair of field goals to create a six-point advantage. Tennessee's defense would come up clutch forcing three turnovers in the final four possessions. This was enough to escape with a 20-14 win.

Vols fall despite early lead to Penn State in 1994

University of Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler (21) is run out of bounds by Penn State defenders Rob Holmberg (80) and Tyoka Jackson (97) during first half action of the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 1, 1994. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The only loss Tennessee has suffered in the Citrus Bowl was in 1994. The Vols came into the game 9-1-1 and ranked No. 6 in the country. Penn State was 9-2 and ranked No. 13. Tennessee jumped out to a 10-0 start but trailed 17-13 at halftime. From this point, the Vols never scored again as the Nittany Lions ran away with a 31-13 victory. For Tennessee, Heath Shuler manned the quarterback position where he threw for 205 yards and a touchdown on 22-for-42 passing. Cory Flemming caught seven of these balls for 101 yards and the lone score. The MVP of the game was Penn State's Bobby Engram. The wide receiver caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Johnnie Jones runs over Maryland in 1983

University of Tennessee coach Johnny Majors rides victorious on the shoulders of the Tennessee Volunteers after the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 18, 1983. Tennessee defeated University of Maryland's Terrapins 30-23. (AP Photo/Kirk McKoy)

Tennessee's first-ever appearance in the Citrus Bowl was in 1983 against Maryland. The unranked Vols were 8-3 before the game and met the No. 16 Terrapins who also sat at 8-3 after going 5-0 in ACC play. In the fourth quarter, Tennessee trailed 20--16. However, a pair of runs by Johnnie Jones retook the lead before a Maryland field goal cut it to a seven-point game. This wasn't enough, though, as the Vols held on for the 30-23 victory. Jones was named MVP after running for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 29 totes. Quarterback Alan Cockrell threw for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 16-of-23 attempts. This was Johnny Majors only Citrus Bowl appearance as head coach.