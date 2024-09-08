CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Josh Heupel interjected before the next question could be asked.

After reflecting on the success of a nearly four-year rebuild of Tennessee’s defense only moments after the No. 14 Vols’ complete domination of No. 24 NC State at Bank of America Stadium late Saturday, Heupel had one more thing to add.

“The standard at Tennessee is to be elite on defense,” Heupel said. “This is the home of Reggie White, Al Wilson, Eric Berry."

If that’s the standard, Tennessee lived up to it in its 51-10 triumph of the Wolfpack on its biggest stage of yet. The Vols (2-0) held NC State (1-1) to just 143 total yards of offense, including 39 rushing yards.

They forced three turnovers, the most important of which was safety Will Brooks' late first half interception that snuffed out one of the rare Wolfpack drives inside the 20-yard line and was taken back 85 yards to put Tennessee up two scores just before the half.

"We had a great call from the box upstairs," Brooks, a walk-on that has worked his way into a significant role in the defense, said. "Just able to read my keys and the ball just came to me and I was able to take it back to the house."