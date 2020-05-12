Four-star tight end Hudson Wolfe was one of the final visitors on UT’s campus prior to the coronavirus shutdown in-person recruiting.

In fact, the in-state prospect was on campus the day SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced the restriction, checking out one of the only two spring practices Tennessee was able to get in.

“It’s just unfortunate I can’t continue this process by taking my official visits,” Wolfe told Volquest. “I understand it’s for the safety of everyone. I get it, but I had a couple of officials lined up that I was looking forward to.”

Wolfe was prepared to visit Ohio State and Alabama during the spring practice period.

Despite the shutdown, programs have continued their good ties with the tight end. Representatives from the Vols coaching staff speak with 6-foot-6, 235-pounder a couple of times a week to maintain the relationship building process.

“None of my relationships with Tennessee or any of the other schools have waivered during this time,” Wolfe said. “I probably talk with Tennessee more than twice a week. I was just on the phone with coach [Joe] Osovet and coach [Will] Friend earlier today.”

Wolfe made mention of Tennessee’s new tight end coach in a previous interview with Volquest following the March visit.

“Coach O is a great guy. I like him a lot. He’s a real fiery guy,” Wolfe said at the time. “I was watching him coach when I was there, and I really liked the things I saw. I’m really looking forward to continuing the relationship with him.”