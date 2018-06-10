Another day, another addition to Tennessee’s #T19 recruiting class.

After landing 4-star safety Anthony Harris on Friday, 3-star athlete Aaron Beasley committed to the Vols over more than 20 offers, with Auburn, South Carolina and Florida State making strong pushes.

The Heard County (Ga.) prospect is a two-way star for the Braves, playing both tailback and safety.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete becomes the 10th member of Tennessee’s 2019 class.

Here’s a closer look at what his addition means for the Vols…

BEASLEY’S SCOUTING REPORT

"Beasley is an athlete who has made plays at running back and defensive back in high school, but on the next level, he looks destined for the secondary.

As a safety, he is aggressive and he loves to deliver the big hit. He is strong in run support and he is a solid tackler. His speed to the ball is good, but that is an area he can improve in. He has good awareness in the secondary and he reads the quarterback well.

He is a guy I could see spending a lot of time inside the box. Coverage is not as much of a strength as his run support it. With his size, his physicality and his strengths, he could be used in a lot of ways at Tennessee."

— Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Analyst