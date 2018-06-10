Impact Analysis: Aaron Beasley
Another day, another addition to Tennessee’s #T19 recruiting class.
After landing 4-star safety Anthony Harris on Friday, 3-star athlete Aaron Beasley committed to the Vols over more than 20 offers, with Auburn, South Carolina and Florida State making strong pushes.
The Heard County (Ga.) prospect is a two-way star for the Braves, playing both tailback and safety.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete becomes the 10th member of Tennessee’s 2019 class.
Here’s a closer look at what his addition means for the Vols…
BEASLEY’S SCOUTING REPORT
"Beasley is an athlete who has made plays at running back and defensive back in high school, but on the next level, he looks destined for the secondary.
As a safety, he is aggressive and he loves to deliver the big hit. He is strong in run support and he is a solid tackler. His speed to the ball is good, but that is an area he can improve in. He has good awareness in the secondary and he reads the quarterback well.
He is a guy I could see spending a lot of time inside the box. Coverage is not as much of a strength as his run support it. With his size, his physicality and his strengths, he could be used in a lot of ways at Tennessee."
— Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Analyst
HOW WILL BEASTLY FIT WITH THE VOLS?
Frankly, it’s too early to know. Tennessee is simply ecstatic to get Beasley in the fold and will simply figure out the rest later.
Beasley is the exact type of athlete Jeremy Pruitt wants to turnaround Tennessee. The versatile standout could play running back, safety, star or linebacker for the Vols — it really all depends on how he continues to grow and fill out this fall.
Currently, the staff really likes his physicality, playmaking ability and upside at running back after Beasley rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 29 touchdowns on a really good Heard County team. He also had a nose for the football defensively, though, which is way so many schools are intrigued by his skill-set at safety. In 2017, he had 60 tackles and a hand in six takeaways (three INTs, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries).
WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
By landing Beasley, Tennessee’s class is close to being halfway full now — and it’s still early June.
The Vols' new staff won another nice battle against SEC foes Auburn and South Carolina, and continue to make hey in the Peach State — with now half the 2019 class hailing from Georgia.
Beasley’s addition also gives Tennessee options at tailback and defensive back moving forward. Depending on how they ultimately project Beasley, they can prioritize one spot over the other.