IMPACT ANALYSIS: Charles Nimrod is Tennessee’s 14th commit for 2022 class

Tennessee picks up its 14th commit for the class of 2022 in wide receiver Charles Nimrod. The Bentonville, Ark. native becomes the third wideout in the class and the 10th offensive pledge for Josh Heupel. The commitment is the third of the week for the Vols – joining Addison Nichols and Kalib Perry. The three-star stands in at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and picked up an offer from Tennessee on Saturday while in town for a personal workout. Boasting over 20 offers, Nimrod chose the Volunteers over Utah State, Indiana and Kansas State. Illinois and Washington State were also in the mix, but a chance to play in the Southeastern Conference was a factor. Tennessee’s latest pledge is the fifth-highest rated prospect out of Arkansas and tabbed as the No. 81 wide receiver in the class. Nimrod owns a 5.7 Rivals Rating.

Here’s a detailed look at what a Charles Nimrod commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“He’s a great player. He has the frame and work-ethic. He has top-level speed. He catches the ball really well. In the state of Arkansas, I think he is as elite as they come. I think he will be a great fit. He’s just a good kid with a good spirit. He checks all the boxes in what you’re looking for in a high-level receiver. He’s going to go and get the football. He can go up and get a post-ball, he’s going to get open in the interior routes. He’s good in the screen game. He’s just a good player. “He’s a very selfless individual who will mold well with the culture that’s already being created. His work ethic is good. He is a likeable kid and is easy to have a conversation with. People love being around the young man.” -- Jody Grant, Bentonville High School HC

HOW NIMROD FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Like most athletes who sign on to SEC programs, Nimrod is usually the best athlete on the field every game. The wideout lines up everywhere – outside, slot, skinny slot, tandems, etc. – and is dangerous in the down-the-field passing game. The new Tennessee commit has long strides, shows good speed and does a nice job adjusting to the ball. The 2022 prospect may be equally as impressive when the ball is not in his hands. Nimrod does a great job of blocking down the field and on the edge for his fellow teammates and continues his route – climbing and creating depth – when he’s not the primary target across the field. From there, he’s always an option when the play breaks down or when the quarterback evades the pocket. Nimrod is also a threat on special teams as film shows him taking several kickoffs back for six. He displays great vision in finding a run-lane and accelerates though in a hurry. When teams try and squib the kickoff, he does a nice job fielding the ball and getting what he can. Sometimes, he finds an opening there too. The new Tennessee commit is also a great blocker in the return game, pancaking a few screamers on occasion. During the private workout with Kodi Burns last weekend, the position coach described Nimrod as ‘twitchy’ and ‘coachable’ and a wideout who can ‘stretch the field vertically.’

WHAT DOES A CHARLES NIMROD COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?