Impact Analysis: Vols add 2024 commit from Chattanooga’s Carson Gentle

The Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel grabbed the second commit of the class of 2024 in Chattanooga, Tenn. native Carson Gentle. The McCallie School standout joins four-star Jonathan Echols as the two early pledges for the Volunteer program, giving UT one on each side of the ball. Gentle initially picked up his Tennessee offer in June of 2021 after a successful camp day. He was back on campus in June earlier this summer and really enjoyed the vibe he shared with Tennessee’s coaches as they instructed him through drills. “I loved working with these coaches,” Gentle told Volquest afterwards. “Last year, I came to camp looking to pick up an offer. I got the offer, so now I’m here to see how I fit the environment. I loved getting coached up by them – it was great.” Tennessee picked up the three-star in the beginning stages of his recruitment, one that will surely accelerate as time goes on. Gentle currently holds offers from several Division I programs, including schools from the Southeastern Conference and Ivy League. Here's an in-depth look at what Gentle’s commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“I think the best thing about him is his competitiveness. The fact that he is always going to show up and play hard – he has very high standards for himself and that comes from his family. His brothers, mom and dad are the same way. You know exactly what you’re going to get out of him in terms of effort and intensity. He gets himself ready to play mentally and physically. From a physical standpoint, he’s extraordinary gifted and is getting better all the time. He works really hard in the weight room and has blossomed physically over the last 12 months. I think his upside potential is really tremendous. I think he’s going to be one of the best players in the country – without a doubt.” -- Ralph Potter, McCallie head football coach

HIGHLIGHTS

HOW GENTLE FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Gentle stands in at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and is a versatile defensive player at the prep level. He’s put on about 25 pounds of good weight in the past year and that will probably continue over the next few years as well. At McCallie, the new Vol pledge plays several techniques, including the edge, stack linebacker and outside of the box. Gentle’s future will likely put his hand in the dirt – especially if he continues growing the way he is. The three-star could be used as a LEO in certain package, but Rodney Garner likes him on the line. He’s explosive and has great acceleration. Gentle shoots the gap very well and uses his speed to chase down the ball carrier. The in-state prospect has good hands – both in working offensive tackles and getting them up when rushing the passer. He’ll need to continue working on coming out of his stance, as that lacks some explosion at times, and will need toad strength in the weight room. But his instincts immediately take over and that always puts him around the football, making plays as an underclassman.

WHAT DOES GENTLE’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?