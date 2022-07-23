Impact Analysis: Vols add 2024 commit from Chattanooga’s Carson Gentle
The Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel grabbed the second commit of the class of 2024 in Chattanooga, Tenn. native Carson Gentle. The McCallie School standout joins four-star Jonathan Echols as the two early pledges for the Volunteer program, giving UT one on each side of the ball.
Gentle initially picked up his Tennessee offer in June of 2021 after a successful camp day. He was back on campus in June earlier this summer and really enjoyed the vibe he shared with Tennessee’s coaches as they instructed him through drills.
“I loved working with these coaches,” Gentle told Volquest afterwards. “Last year, I came to camp looking to pick up an offer. I got the offer, so now I’m here to see how I fit the environment. I loved getting coached up by them – it was great.”
Tennessee picked up the three-star in the beginning stages of his recruitment, one that will surely accelerate as time goes on. Gentle currently holds offers from several Division I programs, including schools from the Southeastern Conference and Ivy League.
Here's an in-depth look at what Gentle’s commitment means for Tennessee.
SCOUTING REPORT
“I think the best thing about him is his competitiveness. The fact that he is always going to show up and play hard – he has very high standards for himself and that comes from his family. His brothers, mom and dad are the same way. You know exactly what you’re going to get out of him in terms of effort and intensity. He gets himself ready to play mentally and physically.
From a physical standpoint, he’s extraordinary gifted and is getting better all the time. He works really hard in the weight room and has blossomed physically over the last 12 months. I think his upside potential is really tremendous. I think he’s going to be one of the best players in the country – without a doubt.”
-- Ralph Potter, McCallie head football coach
HIGHLIGHTS
HOW GENTLE FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?
Gentle stands in at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and is a versatile defensive player at the prep level. He’s put on about 25 pounds of good weight in the past year and that will probably continue over the next few years as well. At McCallie, the new Vol pledge plays several techniques, including the edge, stack linebacker and outside of the box.
Gentle’s future will likely put his hand in the dirt – especially if he continues growing the way he is. The three-star could be used as a LEO in certain package, but Rodney Garner likes him on the line. He’s explosive and has great acceleration. Gentle shoots the gap very well and uses his speed to chase down the ball carrier.
The in-state prospect has good hands – both in working offensive tackles and getting them up when rushing the passer. He’ll need to continue working on coming out of his stance, as that lacks some explosion at times, and will need toad strength in the weight room. But his instincts immediately take over and that always puts him around the football, making plays as an underclassman.
WHAT DOES GENTLE’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
Tennessee’s new commit burst on to the scene as a freshman two seasons ago, picking up MaxPreps All-American honors. As a sophomore in 2021, Gentle was named to the All-State team and he’s won back-to-back state championships to begin his high school career – playing an impactful role in both of them.
A member of the 2024 class, Gentle will continue to develop over the next two years. He’s already got the makings of being a solid defensive lineman and possesses the athleticism to play in space at the high school level. With that, plus a blend of above average football IQ – Tennessee has landed a prospect that is on the rise.
It’ll be a few years before Gentle makes it to Rocky Top. By the fall of 2024, Tyler Baron and Byron Young will have left the program. The defensive lien will also be without Elijah Simmons, DJ Terry, Kurrott Garland and potwntially Bryson Eason. A new-look defensive front starring Tyree West, Jordan Phillips and others will be looking for rotational players for depth late in games and in the season. Gentle could be just that on arrival, along with a potential minor role in certain packages.
With Echols and Gentle now in the boat, the 2024 class is off to a strong start. Heupel now has his first in-state commit for the cycle and Gentle can begin working on fellow Tennessee natives Edwin Spillman, Boo Carter, Kumaro Brown, Kale Beasley, Steven Soles and Kison Shephard.