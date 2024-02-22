With Tennessee's recent hires, the Vols' coordinator and position coaching jobs are set for the upcoming 2024 season. Coming off an 8-4 regular season and Citrus Bowl title, Tennessee is poised to compete toward the top of the SEC. Here is a coach-by-coach breakdown of who is on the staff. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

HEAD COACH

Advertisement

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel watches as quarterbacks drill during Tennessee Vols football practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Head coach: Josh Heupel (Year 4)

Josh Heupel is entering his fourth season at the head of Tennessee's program. After taking over a team that went 3-7 the year prior, Heupel instantly turned things around. In his first season, he led the Vols to a 7-5 year. Then, in 2022, he took Tennessee to heights not seen in recent history. While going 10-2, he took the Vols to an Orange Bowl where it beat Clemson. The next season, Heupel's squad went 8-4 before beating Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Heupel has now led Tennessee to its winningest two-year stretch (20) since 2003-04 and joins Bill Battle and Phillip Fulmer as the only three coaches in program history to lead the Vols to bowl berths in each of their first three seasons. As a player, Heupel began his career at Weber State before transferring to Snow College in Utah. He wrapped things up at Oklahoma where he led the Sooners to a National Championship at quarterback.

Josh Heupel Coaching Career Year Position Team 2003-04 Graduate Assistant Oklahoma 2005 Tight Ends Arizona 2006-10 Quarterbacks Oklahoma 2011-14 Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Oklahoma 2015 Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Utah State 2016-17 Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Missouri 2018-20 Head Coach Central Florida 2021-Present Head Coach Tennessee

OFFENSE

Tennessee quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle during Tennessee football practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Vols are preparing to play in the Orange Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 30. (Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterback coach: Joey Halzle (Year 2/4)

Joey Halzle first became acquainted with Heupel at Oklahoma. Halzle served as the Sooners' quarterback with Heupel as his quarterbacks coach. After his playing career, he would follow Heupel to multiple stops including Utah State, Missouri and Central Florida. Then, he made the transition to Knoxville to take the role of quarterbacks coach under Heupel at Tennessee. For his first two seasons with the Vols, Halzle was just the quarterbacks coach. However, after offensive coordinator Alex Golesh departed for the head coaching job at USF, Halzle took on those responsibilities, as well. Halzle has helped develop Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III and will now be tasked with the development of Nico Iamaleava while overseeing the entire offense at the same time.

Joey Halzle Coaching Career Year Position Team 2009-11 Offensive Quality Control Assistant Oklahoma 2012-14 Offensive Graduate Assistant Oklahoma 2015 Offensive Analyst/Assistant Quarterback Coach Utah State 2016 Offensive Analyst/Assistant Quarterback Coach Missouri 2019 Offensive Analyst Central Florida 2020 Quarterbacks Central Florida 2021-22 Quarerbacks Tennessee 2023-Present Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Tennessee

Running back coach: De'Rail Sims (Year 1)

One of the newcomers is De'Rail Sims who will replace Jerry Mack who departed for an NFL job with the Jaguars. Sims comes from Cincinnati where he spent one season. Prior to this, he coached at Louisville for two seasons before following Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. He also has spent time at East Carolina, James Madison and Western Carolina. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2026 ATH Mason James talks Tennessee offer, comparison to VFL Jalin Hyatt Sims has a connection to East Tennessee, as well, previously serving as the running backs coach and video coordinator at nearby Carson-Newman in Jefferson City. He spent his playing days at Pikeville from 2006-08.

De'Rail Sims Coaching Career Year Position Team 2009 Student Assistant with linebackers Pikeville 2010 Full-time Assistant Millersville 2011 Full-time Assistant Pikeville 2012 Running Backs/Video Coordinator Carson-Newman 2013-15 Running Backs/Director of Player Development Western Carolina 2016-18 Running Backs James Madison 2019-2020 Running Backs East Carolina 2021-2022 Running Backs Louisville 2023 Running Backs Cincinnati Present Running Backs Tennessee

Wide receiver coach: Kelsey Pope (Year 3)

After joining Tennessee as an offensive analyst once Heupel got the head coaching job, Kelsey Pope was quickly promoted. After Kodi Burns left the Vols for the NFL, Pope was promoted to wide receiver coach. In his first season with the job, Pope coached Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt. He has also assisted in the development of Cedric Tillman, Bru McCoy, Squirrel White and others. Prior to his job at Tennessee, Pope also coached as a wide receiver coach at Gardner-Webb and Tennessee Tech. He spent his playing days as a wideout at Samford from 2010-13.

Kelsey Pope Coaching Career Year Position Team 2017-18 Running Backs Ohio Northern 2018-19 Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Shorter (Ga.) University 2019 Wide Receivers Tennessee Tech 2020 Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Gardner-Webb 2021-22 Offensive Analyst Tennessee 2022-Present Wide Receivers Tennessee

Tight end coach: Alec Abeln (Year 2)

Alec Abeln is another coach who has been promoted since joining the staff. Despite having most of his experience as an offensive line coach, he stepped into the tight end gap that was left by Golesh. With a background in blocking, he has helped develop players at the position into factors in the run and screen game. His main focus has been on veterans Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles but he has also helped younger players Ethan Davis and Emmanuel Okoye. He was originally introduced to Heupel during his playing days at Missouri where Heupel was the offensive coordinator. Abeln played offensive line, tight end and fullback for the Tigers from 2013-17.

Alec Abeln Coaching Career Year Position Team 2018 Graduate Assistant Missouri 2019 Graduate Assistant Central Florida 2020 Offensive Assistant Ole Miss 2021-23 Offensive Analyst Tennessee 2023-Present Tight Ends Tennessee

Offensive line coach: Glen Elarbee (Year 4)

Another coach who has followed Heupel from school to school is Glen Elarbee. The offensive line coach has been alongside Heupel since his stop at Missouri. Elarbee has connections to Tennessee after spending his playing days at MTSU. He started his final 23 games for the Blue Raiders during his time in Murfreesboro. In his time with the Vols, he has produced the likes of top-10 NFL draft pick Darnell Wright along with Cade Mays, Jerome Carvin and others. He also won a National Championship with LSU in 2007 as a graduate assistant.

Glen Elarbee Coaching Career Year Position Team 2003-04 Graduate Assistant Middle Tennessee 2005 Tight Ends Middle Tennessee 2006 Offensive Line East Central (Miss.) CC 2007 Graduate Assistant LSU 2008-09 Graduate Assistant Oklahoma State 2010 Offensive Line West Georgia 2011 Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line West Georgia 2012 Offensive Line Middle Tennessee 2013 Offensive Line Houston 2014-15 Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Arkansas State 2016-17 Offensive Line Missouri 2018 Offensive Line Central Florida 2019-20 Assistant Head Coach for Offense/Offensive Line Central Florida 2021-Present Offensive Line Tennessee

DEFENSE

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks coaches players during a drill during Tennessee Football s first fall practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Defensive Coordinator: Tim Banks (Year 4)

Heupel and his defensive coordinator, Tim Banks, hadn't spent time on the same staff before arriving at Tennessee. This hasn't stopped the pair from improving on the defensive end in each of their three seasons together. Before arriving in Knoxville, Banks spent five seasons as the co-defensive coordinator at Penn State. He's served as a defensive coordinator at Illinois, Cincinnati and Central Michigan, as well. With a background as a defensive back, Banks also helps coach safeties with the Vols. He was a cornerback and two-time All-MAC second-team player at Central Michigan during his playing days.

Tim Banks Coaching Career Year Position Team 1996 Graduate Assistant Bowling Green 1997-98 Defensive Backs Ferris State 1999 Running Backs Bowling Green 2000 Defensive Backs Bowling Green 2001 Outside Linebackers Memphis 2002 Defensive Backs Memphis 2003-05 Inside Linebackers Maryland 2006 Defensive Backs Maryland 2007-09 Defensive Coordinator Central Michigan 2010-11 Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Cincinnati 2012-15 Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Illinois 2016-20 Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties Penn State 2021-Present Defensive Coordinator Tennessee

Defensive line coach: Rodney Garner (Year 4)

The most experienced coach on the staff is Rodney Garner. He has coached in the SEC since 1990 and is in his second stint with Tennessee. Previously, Garner was in Knoxville from 1996-97 while coaching tight ends and the offensive line. He transitioned to the defensive side of the ball at his next stop at Georgia and has remained a defensive line coach ever since. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee football's Orange & White spring game set for April 13 He has produced 34 NFL draft picks in his coaching career including two in as many seasons with the Vols. Garner, a cousin to Charles Barkley, played at Auburn and was a member of back-to-back SEC Championships.

Rodney Garner Coaching Career Year Position Team 1990-95 Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator/Assistant Strength & Conditioning Auburn 1996 Tight Ends Tennessee 1997 Tight Ends/Offensive Tackles Tennessee 1998-2004 Defensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator Georgia 2005-12 Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Georgia 2013-20 Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line Auburn 2021-Present Defensive Line Tennessee

Linebacker coach: William Inge (Year 1)

The second newcomer to the staff is William Inge who spent time at Washington as an assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Now, he'll fill the role of linebackers coach at Tennessee after Brian Jean-Mary departed for Michigan. Inge was highly sought after due to the coaching change with the Huskies. Many thought Alabama was the front-runner due to Kalen DeBoer taking the job in Tuscaloosa but Heupel ultimately was the one to bring him on board. Inge has also been a defensive coordinator at Fresno State, Indiana, Buffalo and Northern Iowa. If Banks takes a job elsewhere, it is assumed Inge would be a candidate to fill the position for the Vols, as well. As a player, Inge played for Iowa and was a co-captain during his senior season. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten accolades.

William Inge Coaching Career Year Position Team 1998-2000 Graduate Assistant/Recruiting Coordinator Iowa 2001 Linebackers Northern Iowa 2003 Defensive Line Northern Iowa 2004 Co-Defensive Coordinator/Special Teams Northern Iowa 2005 Defensive Line Colorado 2006-07 Linebackers San Diego State 2008-09 Linebackers Cincinnati 2010-11 Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Buffalo 2012 Asst. Defensive Line

Buffalo Bills (NFL) 2013-15 Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Indiana 2016 Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator Indiana 2017 Linebackers Indiana 2018-19 Special Teams Coordinator Indiana 2020-21 Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Fresno State 2022-23 Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Washington 2024 Linebackers Tennessee

Secondary coach: Willie Martinez (Year 4)

Another coach who has been with Heupel throughout his Tennessee tenure is Willie Martinez. The secondary coach joined the staff during the stop at Central Florida before also making the move to Knoxville. This is Martinez's second stint with the Vols. He previously served as assistant head coach and secondary coach from 2013-16 under Butch Jones. He boasts over 30 years of coaching experience and has produced five NFL draft picks in the previous three drafts. He has spent time at other SEC programs including Georgia and Auburn. He was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator from 2005-09, as well. Martinez spent his playing days at Miami as a defensive back. He won the 1983 national championship. He would begin his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Miami, as well.



Willie Martinez Coaching Career Year Position Team 1985-86 Graduate Assistant Miami (Fla.) 1988 Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers Bethune-Cookman 1989-90 Secondary Boca Raton (Fla.) High School 1991 Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Olympic Heights (Fla.) High School 1992-93 Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Grand Valley State 1994 Secondary Central Michigan 1995-96 Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Central Florida 1997 Secondary Eastern Michigan 1998-99 Secondary Central Michigan 2000 Assistant Head Coach/Secondary Central Michigan 2001-04 Secondary Georgia 2005-09 Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Georgia 2010-11 Secondary Oklahoma 2012 Secondary Auburn 2013-16 Assistant Head Coach/Secondary Tennessee 2017 Cornerbacks Cincinnati 2018-20 Assistant Head Coach/Secondary Central Florida 2021-Present Secondary Tennessee

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tennessee Outside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler yells out in celebration after a play during an NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Special Teams Coordinator/Outside linebackers coach: Mike Ekeler (Year 4)

Due to his high energy and passion for football, Mike Ekeler has quickly made himself a fan favorite in Knoxville. He has integrated himself into the culture with his daughter, Abby Ekeler, even playing on the volleyball team. Ekeler splits his duties between the special teams units and outside linebackers. With the linebackers, he primarily deals with the LEO position which included Byron Young and James Pearce Jr. This dates back to his playing days where he was a linebacker and special teams standout at Kansas State from 1991-94. He quickly turned to coach as a volunteer high school coach in Nebraska and Kansas before getting his first college job with Oklahoma.