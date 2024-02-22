Advertisement
In-depth look at Tennessee football's completed 2024 coaching staff

Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

With Tennessee's recent hires, the Vols' coordinator and position coaching jobs are set for the upcoming 2024 season.

Coming off an 8-4 regular season and Citrus Bowl title, Tennessee is poised to compete toward the top of the SEC.

Here is a coach-by-coach breakdown of who is on the staff.

HEAD COACH

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel watches as quarterbacks drill during Tennessee Vols football practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Head coach: Josh Heupel (Year 4)

Josh Heupel is entering his fourth season at the head of Tennessee's program. After taking over a team that went 3-7 the year prior, Heupel instantly turned things around. In his first season, he led the Vols to a 7-5 year.

Then, in 2022, he took Tennessee to heights not seen in recent history. While going 10-2, he took the Vols to an Orange Bowl where it beat Clemson. The next season, Heupel's squad went 8-4 before beating Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Heupel has now led Tennessee to its winningest two-year stretch (20) since 2003-04 and joins Bill Battle and Phillip Fulmer as the only three coaches in program history to lead the Vols to bowl berths in each of their first three seasons.

As a player, Heupel began his career at Weber State before transferring to Snow College in Utah. He wrapped things up at Oklahoma where he led the Sooners to a National Championship at quarterback.

Josh Heupel Coaching Career
Year Position Team

2003-04

Graduate Assistant

Oklahoma

2005

Tight Ends

Arizona

2006-10

Quarterbacks

Oklahoma

2011-14

Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Oklahoma

2015

Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Utah State

2016-17

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Missouri

2018-20

Head Coach

Central Florida

2021-Present

Head Coach

Tennessee

OFFENSE

Tennessee quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle during Tennessee football practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Vols are preparing to play in the Orange Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 30.
Tennessee quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle during Tennessee football practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Vols are preparing to play in the Orange Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 30. (Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterback coach: Joey Halzle (Year 2/4)

Joey Halzle first became acquainted with Heupel at Oklahoma. Halzle served as the Sooners' quarterback with Heupel as his quarterbacks coach.

After his playing career, he would follow Heupel to multiple stops including Utah State, Missouri and Central Florida. Then, he made the transition to Knoxville to take the role of quarterbacks coach under Heupel at Tennessee.

For his first two seasons with the Vols, Halzle was just the quarterbacks coach. However, after offensive coordinator Alex Golesh departed for the head coaching job at USF, Halzle took on those responsibilities, as well.

Halzle has helped develop Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III and will now be tasked with the development of Nico Iamaleava while overseeing the entire offense at the same time.

Joey Halzle Coaching Career
Year Position Team

2009-11

Offensive Quality Control Assistant

Oklahoma

2012-14

Offensive Graduate Assistant

Oklahoma

2015

Offensive Analyst/Assistant Quarterback Coach

Utah State

2016

Offensive Analyst/Assistant Quarterback Coach

Missouri

2019

Offensive Analyst

Central Florida

2020

Quarterbacks

Central Florida

2021-22

Quarerbacks

Tennessee

2023-Present

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Tennessee

Running back coach: De'Rail Sims (Year 1)

One of the newcomers is De'Rail Sims who will replace Jerry Mack who departed for an NFL job with the Jaguars. Sims comes from Cincinnati where he spent one season.

Prior to this, he coached at Louisville for two seasons before following Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. He also has spent time at East Carolina, James Madison and Western Carolina.

Sims has a connection to East Tennessee, as well, previously serving as the running backs coach and video coordinator at nearby Carson-Newman in Jefferson City.

He spent his playing days at Pikeville from 2006-08.

De'Rail Sims Coaching Career
Year Position Team

2009

Student Assistant with linebackers

Pikeville

2010

Full-time Assistant

Millersville

2011

Full-time Assistant

Pikeville

2012

Running Backs/Video Coordinator

Carson-Newman

2013-15

Running Backs/Director of Player Development

Western Carolina

2016-18

Running Backs

James Madison

2019-2020

Running Backs

East Carolina

2021-2022

Running Backs

Louisville

2023

Running Backs

Cincinnati

Present

Running Backs

Tennessee

Wide receiver coach: Kelsey Pope (Year 3)

After joining Tennessee as an offensive analyst once Heupel got the head coaching job, Kelsey Pope was quickly promoted. After Kodi Burns left the Vols for the NFL, Pope was promoted to wide receiver coach.

In his first season with the job, Pope coached Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt. He has also assisted in the development of Cedric Tillman, Bru McCoy, Squirrel White and others.

Prior to his job at Tennessee, Pope also coached as a wide receiver coach at Gardner-Webb and Tennessee Tech. He spent his playing days as a wideout at Samford from 2010-13.

Kelsey Pope Coaching Career
Year Position Team

2017-18

Running Backs

Ohio Northern

2018-19

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach

Shorter (Ga.) University

2019

Wide Receivers

Tennessee Tech

2020

Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Gardner-Webb

2021-22

Offensive Analyst

Tennessee

2022-Present

Wide Receivers

Tennessee

Tight end coach: Alec Abeln (Year 2)

Alec Abeln is another coach who has been promoted since joining the staff. Despite having most of his experience as an offensive line coach, he stepped into the tight end gap that was left by Golesh.

With a background in blocking, he has helped develop players at the position into factors in the run and screen game. His main focus has been on veterans Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles but he has also helped younger players Ethan Davis and Emmanuel Okoye.

He was originally introduced to Heupel during his playing days at Missouri where Heupel was the offensive coordinator. Abeln played offensive line, tight end and fullback for the Tigers from 2013-17.

Alec Abeln Coaching Career
Year Position Team

2018

Graduate Assistant

Missouri

2019

Graduate Assistant

Central Florida

2020

Offensive Assistant

Ole Miss

2021-23

Offensive Analyst

Tennessee

2023-Present

Tight Ends

Tennessee

Offensive line coach: Glen Elarbee (Year 4)

Another coach who has followed Heupel from school to school is Glen Elarbee. The offensive line coach has been alongside Heupel since his stop at Missouri.

Elarbee has connections to Tennessee after spending his playing days at MTSU. He started his final 23 games for the Blue Raiders during his time in Murfreesboro.

In his time with the Vols, he has produced the likes of top-10 NFL draft pick Darnell Wright along with Cade Mays, Jerome Carvin and others. He also won a National Championship with LSU in 2007 as a graduate assistant.

Glen Elarbee Coaching Career
Year Position Team

2003-04

Graduate Assistant

Middle Tennessee

2005

Tight Ends

Middle Tennessee

2006

Offensive Line

East Central (Miss.) CC

2007

Graduate Assistant

LSU

2008-09

Graduate Assistant

Oklahoma State

2010

Offensive Line

West Georgia

2011

Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

West Georgia

2012

Offensive Line

Middle Tennessee

2013

Offensive Line

Houston

2014-15

Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Arkansas State

2016-17

Offensive Line

Missouri

2018

Offensive Line

Central Florida

2019-20

Assistant Head Coach for Offense/Offensive Line

Central Florida

2021-Present

Offensive Line

Tennessee

DEFENSE

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks coaches players during a drill during Tennessee Football s first fall practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Defensive coordinator Tim Banks coaches players during a drill during Tennessee Football s first fall practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Defensive Coordinator: Tim Banks (Year 4)

Heupel and his defensive coordinator, Tim Banks, hadn't spent time on the same staff before arriving at Tennessee. This hasn't stopped the pair from improving on the defensive end in each of their three seasons together.

Before arriving in Knoxville, Banks spent five seasons as the co-defensive coordinator at Penn State. He's served as a defensive coordinator at Illinois, Cincinnati and Central Michigan, as well.

With a background as a defensive back, Banks also helps coach safeties with the Vols. He was a cornerback and two-time All-MAC second-team player at Central Michigan during his playing days.

Tim Banks Coaching Career
Year Position Team

1996

Graduate Assistant

Bowling Green

1997-98

Defensive Backs

Ferris State

1999

Running Backs

Bowling Green

2000

Defensive Backs

Bowling Green

2001

Outside Linebackers

Memphis

2002

Defensive Backs

Memphis

2003-05

Inside Linebackers

Maryland

2006

Defensive Backs

Maryland

2007-09

Defensive Coordinator

Central Michigan

2010-11

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Cincinnati

2012-15

Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

Illinois

2016-20

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Penn State

2021-Present

Defensive Coordinator

Tennessee

Defensive line coach: Rodney Garner (Year 4)

The most experienced coach on the staff is Rodney Garner. He has coached in the SEC since 1990 and is in his second stint with Tennessee.

Previously, Garner was in Knoxville from 1996-97 while coaching tight ends and the offensive line. He transitioned to the defensive side of the ball at his next stop at Georgia and has remained a defensive line coach ever since.

He has produced 34 NFL draft picks in his coaching career including two in as many seasons with the Vols.

Garner, a cousin to Charles Barkley, played at Auburn and was a member of back-to-back SEC Championships.

Rodney Garner Coaching Career
Year Position Team

1990-95

Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator/Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Auburn

1996

Tight Ends

Tennessee

1997

Tight Ends/Offensive Tackles

Tennessee

1998-2004

Defensive Line/Recruiting Coordinator

Georgia

2005-12

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line

Georgia

2013-20

Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line

Auburn

2021-Present

Defensive Line

Tennessee

Linebacker coach: William Inge (Year 1)

The second newcomer to the staff is William Inge who spent time at Washington as an assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Now, he'll fill the role of linebackers coach at Tennessee after Brian Jean-Mary departed for Michigan.

Inge was highly sought after due to the coaching change with the Huskies. Many thought Alabama was the front-runner due to Kalen DeBoer taking the job in Tuscaloosa but Heupel ultimately was the one to bring him on board.

Inge has also been a defensive coordinator at Fresno State, Indiana, Buffalo and Northern Iowa. If Banks takes a job elsewhere, it is assumed Inge would be a candidate to fill the position for the Vols, as well.

As a player, Inge played for Iowa and was a co-captain during his senior season. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten accolades.

William Inge Coaching Career
Year Position Team

1998-2000

Graduate Assistant/Recruiting Coordinator

Iowa

2001

Linebackers

Northern Iowa

2003

Defensive Line

Northern Iowa

2004

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Special Teams

Northern Iowa

2005

Defensive Line

Colorado

2006-07

Linebackers

San Diego State

2008-09

Linebackers

Cincinnati

2010-11

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Buffalo

2012

Asst. Defensive Line

Buffalo Bills (NFL)

2013-15

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Indiana

2016

Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator

Indiana

2017

Linebackers

Indiana

2018-19

Special Teams Coordinator

Indiana

2020-21

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Fresno State

2022-23

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Washington

2024

Linebackers

Tennessee

Secondary coach: Willie Martinez (Year 4)

Another coach who has been with Heupel throughout his Tennessee tenure is Willie Martinez. The secondary coach joined the staff during the stop at Central Florida before also making the move to Knoxville.

This is Martinez's second stint with the Vols. He previously served as assistant head coach and secondary coach from 2013-16 under Butch Jones. He boasts over 30 years of coaching experience and has produced five NFL draft picks in the previous three drafts.

He has spent time at other SEC programs including Georgia and Auburn. He was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator from 2005-09, as well.

Martinez spent his playing days at Miami as a defensive back. He won the 1983 national championship. He would begin his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Miami, as well.

Willie Martinez Coaching Career
Year Position Team

1985-86

Graduate Assistant

Miami (Fla.)

1988

Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers

Bethune-Cookman

1989-90

Secondary

Boca Raton (Fla.) High School

1991

Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

Olympic Heights (Fla.) High School

1992-93

Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

Grand Valley State

1994

Secondary

Central Michigan

1995-96

Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

Central Florida

1997

Secondary

Eastern Michigan

1998-99

Secondary

Central Michigan

2000

Assistant Head Coach/Secondary

Central Michigan

2001-04

Secondary

Georgia

2005-09

Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

Georgia

2010-11

Secondary

Oklahoma

2012

Secondary

Auburn

2013-16

Assistant Head Coach/Secondary

Tennessee

2017

Cornerbacks

Cincinnati

2018-20

Assistant Head Coach/Secondary

Central Florida

2021-Present

Secondary

Tennessee

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tennessee Outside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler yells out in celebration after a play during an NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee Outside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler yells out in celebration after a play during an NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Special Teams Coordinator/Outside linebackers coach: Mike Ekeler (Year 4)

Due to his high energy and passion for football, Mike Ekeler has quickly made himself a fan favorite in Knoxville. He has integrated himself into the culture with his daughter, Abby Ekeler, even playing on the volleyball team.

Ekeler splits his duties between the special teams units and outside linebackers. With the linebackers, he primarily deals with the LEO position which included Byron Young and James Pearce Jr.

This dates back to his playing days where he was a linebacker and special teams standout at Kansas State from 1991-94. He quickly turned to coach as a volunteer high school coach in Nebraska and Kansas before getting his first college job with Oklahoma.

Mike Ekeler Coaching Career
Year Position Team

1999-2001

Volunteer Coach

Omaha (Nebraska) Skutt High School

2002

Assistant Coach

Manhattan (Kansas) High School

2003-04

Defensive Graduate Assistant

Oklahoma

2005-06

Defensive Graduate Assistant

LSU

2007

Defensive Intern

LSU

2008-10

Linebackers

Nebraska

2011-12

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Indiana

2013

Linebackers

Southern California

2014-15

Linebackers/Defensive Special Teams Coordinator

Georgia

2016

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

North Texas

2017-18

Linebackers

North Carolina

2019

Inside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator

Kansas

2020

Special Teams Coordinator

North Texas

2021-Present

Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

Tennessee

