In-state 2027 safety Omarii Sanders 'excited' about Tennessee offer
As college programs begin to formulate their recruiting boards for future classes, 2027 safety Omarii Sanders is becoming a name to know early on.
The Franklin Road Academy standout has already earned offers from Power 5 programs such as Colorado, Louisville, Michigan, UCF and Vanderbilt, in addition to a new offer from Tennessee.
He details the recent Vols offer with VolReport.
Receiving the offer from an in-state SEC program caught the rising star's attention.
"My head coach, Coach (Justin) Geisinger, told me they called him and extended the offer," said Sanders. "I was really excited to receive my second in-state SEC offer."
While he has yet to talk to the coaches, the staff at Tennessee has his attention early.
"I love how the head coach has turned the program around over the past few years, and they have become real competitors in the SEC," said Sanders. "I like their defensive style of play."
Having a recruit like Sanders can be advantageous for Tennessee's recruiting efforts as it allows the recruit to become familiar with the program early on.
"I have heard from a lot of fans and alumni about how excited they are," said Sanders.
The coaching staff has let the Sanders family know what they already like about the rising sophomore as he sees the recruitment process continues to move forward.
"I haven't spoken directly to the staff yet, but they told my dad (and associate head coach) that they like my size, range and physicality," said Sanders.
The size immediately grabs your attention as he played his freshman season, standing around 6-foot-4. He has the range to make plays on defense and special teams, helping the Panthers make a deep playoff run.
Sanders will be an in-state name to monitor over the next three years.
