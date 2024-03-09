As college programs begin to formulate their recruiting boards for future classes, 2027 safety Omarii Sanders is becoming a name to know early on. The Franklin Road Academy standout has already earned offers from Power 5 programs such as Colorado, Louisville, Michigan, UCF and Vanderbilt, in addition to a new offer from Tennessee. He details the recent Vols offer with VolReport. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Receiving the offer from an in-state SEC program caught the rising star's attention. "My head coach, Coach (Justin) Geisinger, told me they called him and extended the offer," said Sanders. "I was really excited to receive my second in-state SEC offer." While he has yet to talk to the coaches, the staff at Tennessee has his attention early. "I love how the head coach has turned the program around over the past few years, and they have become real competitors in the SEC," said Sanders. "I like their defensive style of play." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2026 WDE Zion Elee picks up offer from Tennessee football Having a recruit like Sanders can be advantageous for Tennessee's recruiting efforts as it allows the recruit to become familiar with the program early on. "I have heard from a lot of fans and alumni about how excited they are," said Sanders.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib25vcmVkIHRvIGhhdmUgcmVjZWl2ZWQgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZm9yIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ICAgICAgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dCTz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dCTzwvYT4g8J+NijxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmF0bFBsYXlta3JzQWNhP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOYXRsUGxheW1rcnNBY2E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnVja0ZpdHo/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEJ1Y2tGaXR6PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoRWRTYW5kZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEVk U2FuZGVyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TV2ls dGZvbmcyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFkU2ltbW9uc18/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoYWRTaW1tb25zXzwvYT4gIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2hheW5lcF9tZWRpYT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2hheW5lcF9tZWRpYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TZWFuV19SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFNlYW5XX1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1pPbHpieDI5YVgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aT2x6YngyOWFYPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IDDvuI/ig6NtYXJpaSBTYW5kZXJzIChAb21hcmlpc2FuZGVy cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vbWFyaWlzYW5kZXJz L3N0YXR1cy8xNzYyOTkxODMxOTIxNjg0OTAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK