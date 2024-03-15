Jahmai Mashack doesn't think it's time to sound the alarms just yet.

Despite Tennessee basketball entering the NCAA Tournament on the heels of back-to-back losses, he's not worried about the implications this might have.

Instead, Mashack is looking at the loss as a chance to regroup and learn from their mistakes. With the Vols' core having experience in March, there is an understanding that the team knows what it takes to bounce back.

"Absolutely not. Whatever it is we were doing, we're going to get that fixed for sure," said Mashack. "I think we've shown it this whole season, that we're a team with resilience. I think games like this just build toughness for us. But guarantee that we are going to go back, we're going to look at whatever we need to look at. We're going to look at what we have to do ourselves and as a team and we're not going to go through what we went through today. It starts with the seniors, with me and Zakai (Zeigler), the guys that have been in that tournament. There's no second chances from there. Whatever we need to fix, we're going to get it fixed. We're going to go from there and have ourselves a great March Madness."

This change at the most important juncture of the season starts with not falling into early holes. Against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals, Tennessee quickly dropped into a 15-4 disadvantage.

Despite previously figuring out ways to scratch from behind, the Vols didn't have it in them this time. Mashack would rather just not be in this situation in the first place, though.

"I think me personally, it's really hard to be that team that goes down and is always known for we're going to get back up," said Mashack. "I think we have to lose that and start with the team that starts off like that. That can't be us. We can't be that team that is like, 'We're going to give them the first half, the second half...' No, that can't happen."

Despite winning the SEC regular season title and being one of the top ranked teams in the country, Mashack wants to channel the mentality of the underdog.

He won't pay attention to seedings, rankings or any outside noise. Instead, he is approaching it with something to prove off the initial jump-ball.

"To be the team we want to be, that starts in the first half," said Mashack. "If you're applying or not, you have to have energy, come in like we're the underdog. That's the mindset, that's going at that point the rest of the season, we're the underdogs. No matter what. I don't care what seed we're playing, we're going to be the underdogs, play like the underdogs. We're going to come back from the jump playing defense and rebounding."

Alongside Mashack, Zeigler is also ready to dissect what went wrong and make the necessary change.

He understands that one more mistake like this and what was previously a magical season will come to an end.

"When we go watch the film, we can't take anything personal," said Zeigler. "Everything that we see on that film, film don't lie. We just got to take it to heart and know if we go out there and do that again, it's going to be the end of the season. So we got to know what's at cost."

Head coach Rick Barnes wants the team to feel this urgency, as well. That was his message in the locker room following the loss.

He may not agree exactly with the term 'underdog' that Mashack used, but he shares the sentiment. One more early hole or one more slip up and there could be an earlier than expected start to the off-season.

"Let's just sit here and think about how we feel right now," said Barnes on his message to the team after the game. "Let's just talk about it, sit here and marinate in how you feel right now. If you feel like this again, it's over. I want you to not forget right now what you did. This time of year you want to give it your best. (Mashack) used the term 'underdog'. I don't know if 'underdog' is the right term. You have to understand how hard it is to win this time of year. If you want to be a team that can play through three days and win a conference tournament, through six days and win a national championship, there's got to be somewhat of a desperate mindset that every possession matters."

Now, Tennessee will return to Knoxville and await its selection in the NCAA Tournament. It is widely believed that the Vols have fallen to a 2-seed after the loss to the Bulldogs and will begin the run against a 15-seed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The official bracket will be revealed on Sunday afternoon as Barnes, Mashack and Zeigler attempt to become the first Tennessee men's team to ever make a run to the Final Four.