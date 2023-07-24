The corner of the conference room inside the Grand Hyatt hotel in downtown Nashville last Thursday was crowded.

Huddled media members with phones and recording devices in hand stood shoulder to shoulder, looking for space to get in view of Joe Milton III.

For a few hours at SEC Media Days, Milton was the center of attention—a byproduct of being Tennessee's starting quarterback.

A seemingly endless stream of questions ranged from leadership, taking over for Hendon Hooker and of course, arm strength.

They talked about the viral videos, the orange that Milton effortlessly tossed 100 yards and the balls he aired out at the Manning Passing Academy only adding to the hype heading into his final season at Tennessee.

"I actually don't know the furthest I can throw a ball," Milton said. "I kind of just let it go. It's a mindset thing. As a quarterback, once you feel somebody's too far, I kind of just let it go no matter where they're at."

Milton's playing time was limited for much of last season but he put his arm on full display in his two starts against Vanderbilt and Clemson in the Orange Bowl where he won MVP honors after throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

He enters the 2023 season as the unquestioned starter.

A transfer from Michigan, Milton won the starting job in 2021 but was replaced by Hooker two games into the season. As Hooker shattered program records and led the Vols to the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff Top 25 last November, Milton watched from the sidelines.

In an era where the transfer portal offers a way to find playing time elsewhere, Milton opted to stay and learn from Hooker. It paid off and now he will have the opportunity to be defined by more than a big arm.

"I'm just ready to show off my game, period," Milton said. "It means a lot to me to show off to myself. I mean, nothing else matters. Once you make yourself happy, I feel like you'll be good to go."

Milton admits that his confidence was shaken in his first season at Tennessee.

The physical attributes were undeniable. The arm and 6-foot-5, 242-pound frame looked the part, but the struggle to transition into Josh Heupel's fast-paced offense was evident.

As the backup last season, Milton appeared in six games before Hooker's season-ending ACL injury at South Carolina pushed him into the starting role.

The question the week leading up to the Vanderbilt game was if Milton had a grasp of the offense. He provided a resounding answer.

"You see a lot more confidence in (Milton)," Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren said. "True confidence in himself. Just kind of how he carries himself, how he interacts with other people. He doesn't have to prove anything. True confidence in himself and obviously a great guy, great competitor."

"I'm comfortable, but I'm not complacent," Milton added. "I've been that way before, throughout my early years in college, getting complacent and being comfortable where I was. You see where that led me, so me personally, I'm comfortable but I'm not complacent. I'm willing to get better everyday."