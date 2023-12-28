Joe Milton's top performances as Tennessee quarterback
Joe Milton III has played his last snap for Tennessee.
The senior quarterback announced Wednesday that he was opting out of the Vols' Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against Iowa on New Year's Day at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, marking the end of a three-year run with the program.
"Throughout my years here at Tennessee, I've learned a lot," Milton wrote in a post on his Instagram. "Becoming a man was the best part. Every day came down to giving my all for Tennessee. Grinding day-in, day-out with my brothers was odee litttt! I love y'all boys. Mane I'l always have y'all boys back no matter what and I look forward to supporting y'all all week here in Orlando."
Milton arrived at Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season after three seasons at Michigan. He started two games before being replaced by Hendon Hooker but instead of taking his chances elsewhere, he stayed on as the Vols' No. 2 quarterback.
Milton was thrust back into the starting role after Hooker suffered a season-ending ACL tear late in the 2022 season and led Tennessee to wins over Vanderbilt and Clemson in the Orange Bowl.
He entered his final season of eligibility as the unquestioned starter at quarterback, spearheading a room that included highly touted five-star signee Nico Iamaleava, who will get his first start against the Hawkeyes.
In Milton's final season with the Vols, he finished 229-of-354 passing for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, guiding Tennessee to an 8-4 finish that had its share of ups and downs.
Still, Milton will be remembered for a number of impressive performances over the last three seasons in addition to waiting his turn--an unpopular approach in the age of the transfer portal.
He finished the 2023 season as one of only six Tennessee quarterbacks to total 3,000-plus yards of offense in a single season, joining a list that includes Hooker, Peyton Manning, Josh Dobbs, Tyler Bray and Erik Ainge.
Here is a look at the top performances from Milton's Tennessee tenure.
Milton leads Vols to Orange Bowl victory over Clemson
Tennessee was in the College Football Playoff conversation up until Hooker's injury and a loss to South Carolina in late November.
The Vols had a chance to end the season on a positive note, though in its first New Year's Six Bowl appearance in the playoff era against ACC Champion Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Milton was good enough in his previous game against Vanderbilt, passing for 147 yards and a touchdown in the rain in a 56-0 drubbing of the Commodores, but he put on a stellar display vs. the Tigers.
Milton tossed three touchdowns and 251 yards. He completed more than 67% of his passes as Tennessee won 31-14 to finish with 11 wins for the first time in 21 years.
The performance earned Milton Most Valuable Player honors for the game.
Milton saves best for last in final act at Neyland Stadium
Milton went through Senior Day ceremonies pre game and then had one of the most productive performances of his career against Vanderbilt.
In what ended up being his last game as the Vols' quarterback, Milton made it a memorable one in a 48-24 victory at Neyland Stadium.
Milton reached the end zone six times, four through the air and twice on the ground. He accounted for nearly 400 yards of offense on his own, passing for touchdowns of 56, 34 and 46 yards to fellow seniors Ramel Keyton and Jacob Warren.
He put the stamp on his Tennessee career with a two-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Milton finishes off Kentucky with textbook final drive
Tennessee needed to respond.
The Vols watched a two-score halftime lead turn into a 34-20 loss at Alabama amid a critical stretch through the month of October the week before and were clinging to a lead late at Kentucky.
Tennessee was up 33-27 with the ball in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter and needed a few runs to extend the drive and run the clock out. Milton helped provide that.
On a night where Milton was 18-of-21 passing for 228 yards and a touchdown, he used his legs on third-and-7, rolling to the right and picking up nine yards and staying in bounds to all but seal the win--the Vols' first on the road in three games.
