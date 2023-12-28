Joe Milton III has played his last snap for Tennessee.

The senior quarterback announced Wednesday that he was opting out of the Vols' Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against Iowa on New Year's Day at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, marking the end of a three-year run with the program.

"Throughout my years here at Tennessee, I've learned a lot," Milton wrote in a post on his Instagram. "Becoming a man was the best part. Every day came down to giving my all for Tennessee. Grinding day-in, day-out with my brothers was odee litttt! I love y'all boys. Mane I'l always have y'all boys back no matter what and I look forward to supporting y'all all week here in Orlando."

Milton arrived at Tennessee ahead of the 2021 season after three seasons at Michigan. He started two games before being replaced by Hendon Hooker but instead of taking his chances elsewhere, he stayed on as the Vols' No. 2 quarterback.

Milton was thrust back into the starting role after Hooker suffered a season-ending ACL tear late in the 2022 season and led Tennessee to wins over Vanderbilt and Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

He entered his final season of eligibility as the unquestioned starter at quarterback, spearheading a room that included highly touted five-star signee Nico Iamaleava, who will get his first start against the Hawkeyes.

In Milton's final season with the Vols, he finished 229-of-354 passing for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, guiding Tennessee to an 8-4 finish that had its share of ups and downs.

Still, Milton will be remembered for a number of impressive performances over the last three seasons in addition to waiting his turn--an unpopular approach in the age of the transfer portal.

He finished the 2023 season as one of only six Tennessee quarterbacks to total 3,000-plus yards of offense in a single season, joining a list that includes Hooker, Peyton Manning, Josh Dobbs, Tyler Bray and Erik Ainge.

Here is a look at the top performances from Milton's Tennessee tenure.